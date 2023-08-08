MDOT program in 10th year
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation’s Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program is in its 10th season.
The program aims to “recruit and introduce underrepresented groups of students to transportation-specific career opportunities,” according to a release. Historically Black College and University students can receive experience in civil engineering and other subjects that can lead to a career in transportation.
TDRP is available from May to August each year. Visit Michigan.gov/MI-TDRP for more details or contact 517-206-9369.
Will drafting service
MIDLAND — Northwood University partners with FreeWill to offer free estate plan drafts for the public.
“Considering August is National Make a Will month, there’s no better time to create a legal will so you can approach the future with peace of mind by having a plan that communicates your wishes, provides for your loved ones, and sustains the causes you believe in,” Northwood University Vice President of Advancement Murray Kyte said in a release. “We’ve partnered with FreeWill to make it easier than ever to start your will and make your most important plan for the future.”
To create a document, visit www.freewill.com/northwooduniversity.
Shopping tips
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan reminds parents to be cautious when back-to-school shopping, especially online.
Online purchase scams around the state are often found in social media advertisements, according to the BBB’s release.
The BBB encourages shoppers to use familiar retailers, check the website’s security settings, look at the return policy, avoid “too-good-to-be-true” prices, purchase items with a credit card and avoid clicking on unfamiliar links.
For additional information, visit www.bbb.org/all/back-to-school.
Airline launches passDENVER — Frontier Airlines is offering a monthly version of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass.
A 30-day pass is $149. The airline is continuing its GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass, which provides unlimited travel from Sept. 2 through Feb. 29 for $299. Passes include more than 85 locations in the world. Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees and baggage charges when they book a flight. Purchase a GoWild! pass and book a trip at flyfrontier.com.
Free tuition program
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications Inc. recently started a free tuition program for all full-time employees.
The company plans to cover tuition costs for more than 300 online degree and certification programs through the new Charter Education Benefit, which is operated by Guild. Charter also may pay for some expenses like books and enrollment fees.
Mobile app updated
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released the third version of the free USDA Market News mobile application.
New tabs can help users access price information for organic commodities, find consumer retail marking reports and examine international market data, according to a release.
The app provides producers and others along the supply chain with access to market information regarding organic and conventional products. The first version of the app launched in February 2022 with livestock, poultry and grain market reports. Download the USDA Market News app through the Apple and Google Play stores.
Employee ownership poll
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Center for Employee Ownership recently conducted a survey of more than 100 executives in employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) companies.
The survey found that workers who own companies through ESOPs “have significantly greater retirement security than most American workers,” according to a release. Employee-owned S corporations also see better employee retention, according to the release. See the full findings at https://esca.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/NCEO-report-FINAL.pdf.
