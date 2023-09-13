CHEBOYGAN — Roads are closed and people are being urged to avoid downtown Cheboygan as fire crews respond to a massive inferno.
The fire appears to be at the Tissue Depot, which was known as the Great Lakes Tissue Co. before it changed hands earlier this year. The facility sits on either side of M-27.
Owen Goslin, the executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House, could see the smoke from outside his office, about three-quarters of a mile away from the fire.
"As I look downtown, I can see a huge plume of gray smoke coming from the site," he said. "I've never seen a fire this big in town before. It's still billowing up."
Goslin grew up in Cheboygan.
"You can clearly see from the smoke that it's a huge fire," he said. "You don't want to go anywhere near it or inhale whatever is coming out with the smoke."
The tissue facility has changed ownership in recent years and had troubles. Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered the company to shut down its equipment as a legal battle plays out.
The collective that oversees the mill’s operation is facing a lawsuit for allegedly neglecting payments on that leased equipment.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.