TRAVERSE CITY — Volunteers for The North American Vasa Festival of Races have been informed by email that the 2021 races have been cancelled because of high COVID-19 cases in the community and state.
"This decision was not made lightly," the email reads. "The Board worked diligently over the past six months thinking of ways to pull the event off in a way that was safe for participants, volunteers, vendors, and the community at large.
"At the end of the day, while it was a tough decision to make, the Board of Directors feels it is the right one with the health and safety of our community foremost in mind."
Those who have already registered will have the option to receive a refund, defer their entry fees to next year's event, or donate to the event in order to help ensure it returns next year on solid financial footing.
The 45th Annual North American VASA was scheduled for February 13-14, 2021. The 2022 races are scheduled for February 12, 2022.
