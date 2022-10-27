prep soccer
BOYS SOCCER REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS
Tuesday, October 25
Rochester Adams 4, Troy 3
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Fraser 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Rochester Adams 3, Anchor Bay 2
DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE
Tuesday, October 25
Saline 2, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Salem 2, Dearborn Fordson 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Salem 1, Saline 0
DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING
Tuesday, October 25
Clarkston 5, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Detroit Catholic Central 3, Okemos 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Detroit Catholic Central 2, Clarkston 1
DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN
Tuesday, October 25
Rockford 2, Grand Haven 0
Portage Central 1, Traverse City West 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Rockford 2, Portage Central 1
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, October 25
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0
East Grand Rapids 2, Petoskey 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills Northern 2, East Grand Rapids 1
DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG
Tuesday, October 25
Richland Gull Lake 3, Zeeland East 0
DeWitt 3, St. Joseph 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Gull Lake 2, DeWitt 0
DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD
Tuesday, October 25
Riverview 3, Fenton 1
Dearborn Divine Child 2, Mason 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Riverview 2, Divine Child 1
DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING
Tuesday, October 25
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Warren De La Salle 1
Hamtramck 3, Goodrich 2
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Hamtramck 0
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Tuesday, October 25
Alma 3, Manistee 2
Elk Rapids 2(SO), Freeland 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Elk Rapids 1, Alma 0
DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Holland Christian 2, Grand Rapids Catholic 1
Paw Paw 2, Muskegon Oakridge 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Holland Christian 5, Paw Paw 0
DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON
Tuesday, October 25
Grosse Ile 3, Onsted 0
Eaton Rapids 3, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel 2
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Grosse Ile 1(SO), Eaton Rapids 0
DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME
Tuesday, October 25
Imlay City 2, Frankenmuth 1
Detroit Country Day 4, Flint Powers Catholic 1
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Country Day 3, Imlay City 0
DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS
Wednesday, October 26
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 2, Roscommon 0
Leland 2, Midland Calvary Baptist 1
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 11 a.m.
McBain NMC v. Leland
DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN
Wednesday, October 26
Hartford 2, Grandville Calvin Christian 1
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 3, Marcellus Howardsville 0
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 10 a.m.
Hartford v. Muskegon WMC
DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Lansing Christian 3, Hillsdale Academy 0
Ann Arbor Greenhills 2, Kalamazoo Hackett 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
Greenhills 1, Lansing Christian 0
DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC
Tuesday, October 25
Madison Heights Bishop 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran 0
Plymouth Christian 2, Clarkston Everest 0
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
Plymouth Christian 2, Madison Heights 1
