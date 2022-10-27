prep soccer

BOYS SOCCER REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS

Tuesday, October 25

Rochester Adams 4, Troy 3

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Fraser 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Rochester Adams 3, Anchor Bay 2

DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE

Tuesday, October 25

Saline 2, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Salem 2, Dearborn Fordson 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Salem 1, Saline 0

DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING

Tuesday, October 25

Clarkston 5, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Detroit Catholic Central 3, Okemos 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central 2, Clarkston 1

DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN

Tuesday, October 25

Rockford 2, Grand Haven 0

Portage Central 1, Traverse City West 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Rockford 2, Portage Central 1

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, October 25

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0

East Grand Rapids 2, Petoskey 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills Northern 2, East Grand Rapids 1

DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG

Tuesday, October 25

Richland Gull Lake 3, Zeeland East 0

DeWitt 3, St. Joseph 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Gull Lake 2, DeWitt 0

DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD

Tuesday, October 25

Riverview 3, Fenton 1

Dearborn Divine Child 2, Mason 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Riverview 2, Divine Child 1

DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING

Tuesday, October 25

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Warren De La Salle 1

Hamtramck 3, Goodrich 2

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 2, Hamtramck 0

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Tuesday, October 25

Alma 3, Manistee 2

Elk Rapids 2(SO), Freeland 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Elk Rapids 1, Alma 0

DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Holland Christian 2, Grand Rapids Catholic 1

Paw Paw 2, Muskegon Oakridge 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Holland Christian 5, Paw Paw 0

DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON

Tuesday, October 25

Grosse Ile 3, Onsted 0

Eaton Rapids 3, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel 2

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Grosse Ile 1(SO), Eaton Rapids 0

DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME

Tuesday, October 25

Imlay City 2, Frankenmuth 1

Detroit Country Day 4, Flint Powers Catholic 1

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Country Day 3, Imlay City 0

DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS

Wednesday, October 26

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 2, Roscommon 0

Leland 2, Midland Calvary Baptist 1

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 11 a.m.

McBain NMC v. Leland

DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN

Wednesday, October 26

Hartford 2, Grandville Calvin Christian 1

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 3, Marcellus Howardsville 0

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 10 a.m.

Hartford v. Muskegon WMC

DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Lansing Christian 3, Hillsdale Academy 0

Ann Arbor Greenhills 2, Kalamazoo Hackett 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

Greenhills 1, Lansing Christian 0

DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC

Tuesday, October 25

Madison Heights Bishop 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran 0

Plymouth Christian 2, Clarkston Everest 0

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

Plymouth Christian 2, Madison Heights 1

