Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.