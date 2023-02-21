PREP BASKETBALL

boys MHSAA Power Ratings

Division 1

1. North Farmington

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Grand Blanc

4. Muskegon

5. Detroit Cass Tech

6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

7. Kalamazoo Central

8. Detroit U-D Jesuit

9. Oak Park

10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

11. Grand Rapids Northview

12. Port Huron Northern

13. Lansing Waverly

14. Ann Arbor Huron

15. Grosse Pointe South

16. River Rouge

17. Clarkston

18. Troy

19. Rockford

20. Grand Haven

Division 2

1. Ferndale

2. Olivet

3. Benton Harbor

4. Kingsford

5. Standish-Sterling

6. Boyne City

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Big Rapids

9. Croswell-Lexington

10. Warren Lincoln

11. Ludington

12. Hart

13. Cadillac

14. Grand Rapids South Christian

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

16. Warren Michigan Collegiate

17. Escanaba

18. Flat Rock

19. Macomb Lutheran North

20. Flint Hamady

Division 3

1. Detroit Loyola

2. Watervliet

3. Laingsburg

4. Flint Beecher

5. Iron Mountain

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Saginaw Nouvel

8. Jonesville

9. Ovid-Elsie

10. Cass City

11. Napoleon

12. Brown City

13. Detroit Edison

14. McBain

15. Ecorse

16. Plymouth Christian Academy

17. St Ignace

18. Traverse City St Francis

19. Leslie

20. Bad Axe

Division 4

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Genesee Christian

3. Powers North Central

4. Taylor Trillium Academy

5. Bellevue

6. Kalamazoo Phoenix

7. Gaylord St Mary

8. Ironwood

9. Lake Leelanau St Mary

10. Kingston

11. Munising

12. Mackinaw City

13. Baldwin

14. Eau Claire

15. Rudyard

16. Pittsford

17. Hillman

18. Mio

19. Hillsdale Academy

20. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

GIRLS PREp scores

Battle Creek Academy 34, Calhoun Christian 31

Battle Creek Lakeview 41, Otsego 30

Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Hastings 53

Bay City All Saints 51, Ashley 21

Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic Central 38

Blissfield 56, Hillsdale 19

Bloomfield Hills Marian 50, St. Mary’s Prep 42

Brighton 54, Belleville 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26

Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53

Calumet 46, Painesdale Jeffers 22

Canton 51, Franklin LIVONIA MI 30

Carson City-Crystal 39, Coleman 27

Charlevoix 40, Grayling 29

