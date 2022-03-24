prep hoops
boys basketball finals schedule
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Warren De La Salle 50, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 48
Grand Rapids Northview 54, Kalamazoo Central 52
Grand Blanc 67, Detroit Catholic Central 60
Belleville 47, Detroit Cass Tech 45
Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Warren De La Salle (18-7) vs. Grand Rapids Northview (25-1), noon
Grand Blanc (20-5) vs. Belleville (19-6), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids Catholic 86, Benton Harbor 60
Ferndale 68, Pontiac Notre Dame 55
Williamston 70, Detroit Edison 54
Freeland 67, Cadillac 47
Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Grand Rapids Catholic (24-1) vs. Ferndale (21-3), 5:30 p.m.
Williamston (25-0) vs. Freeland (25-0), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 6:45 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Menominee 70, Grayling 49
Ecorse 80, Bath 49
Schoolcraft 60, Pewamo-Westphalia 57
Flint Beecher 76, New Haven 48
Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Menominee 74, Ecorse 56
Schoolcraft 55, Flint Beecher 39
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 4:30 p.m.
Menominee (23-3) vs. Schoolcraft (24-2)
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Ewen-Trout Creek 56, Rudyard 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60, Fulton 46
Wyoming Tri-Unity 69, Adrian Lenawee Christian 57
Genesee Christian 77, Southfield Christian 66
Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Ewen-Trout Creek 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 56
Wyoming Tri-Unity 77, Genesee Christian 33
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 10 a.m.
Ewen-Trout Creek (23-3) vs. Genesee Christian (22-4)
deals
Thursday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment. Reassigned RHPs James Marinan and Jared Solomon and OFs Lorenzo Cedrola and Allan Cerda to minor league camp.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed LHP Yoan Aybar off waivers from New York Yankees. Placed RHP Jonathan Stiever on the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Jonathan Bermundez and RHPs Shawn Dubin and Tyler Ivey to the minor league camp. Reassigned OFs Corey Julks and Scott Schreiber to the minor league camp. Signed IF Frankilin Barreto to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Max Stassi on a three-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a one-year contract. Reassigned Cs Shea Langeliers, Steve Soderstrom and INF Zack Gelof to the minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Sergio Romo to a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired OF Raimel Tapia and INF Adrian Pinto from Colorado in exchange for OF Randal Grichuk and cash considerations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Davies on a one-year contract. Placed RHP J.B. Bukauskas on the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild and RHPs Humberto Mejia and Ryan Weiss to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned LHPs Miguel Aguilar and Junior Garcia, RHP Jesus Liranzo, C Juan Centeno and INF C.J. Chatham to the minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ryan Feltner, LHPs Helcris Olivarez and Ryan Rolison and INF/OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP J.D. Hammer to minor league camp.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Scott Harkin.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 2B Freddie Matos and RHP Max Peterson.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jayce Vancena.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Thomas DeBonville and UT Parker DePasquale.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Trey Cochran-Gill to a contract extension. Traded INF Alexis Pantjoa to the Kane County (AA).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Kevin Lambert.
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Zeke Turner to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.