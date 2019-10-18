GLEN ARBOR — Botulism could be what's killing dead common loons that washed up on the beach at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Volunteers with the National Park Service's Avian Botulism Program found a total of 33 loon carcasses Thursday and Friday, program crew lead Erica Plesha said.
Some of those dead birds will be frozen and sent to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to test if type E botulism is what killed them.
Plesha said a volunteer found some dead loons at Good Harbor Beach, so she and other volunteers combed sections of the national park's 32 miles of lakeshore to see what else they could find.
"October is the peak, it's always been our highest mortality month, so it's not surprising, unfortunately, to see dead birds coming this time of year," she said.
Bird deaths have been on the lower end for the past 3 years, park Wildlife Biologist Vince Cavalieri said. Hundreds of sea bird bodies showed up in 2012 and 2016. It has predominantly been loons but any fish-eating water bird — herring gulls, cormorants, mergansers — is susceptible, he said.
Loons, unlike those other birds, are a state-threatened species, Cavalieri said.
"They're a much rarer bird, they're protected, state-threatened and they're a relatively slow-reproducing species ... so there's definitely some population level concerns with large die-offs for that species," he said.
Botulism is a disease that causes paralysis, and comes from botulinum bacteria that grows in mats of dead algae, Cavalieri said. Invertebrates eat the algae, then round gobies eat the invertebrates. Birds, in turn, eat the round gobies, with the toxin accumulating at each step.
There's a suspected link between invasive quagga and zebra mussels — as the filter feeders eat, water clarity rises, allowing sunlight to deeper depths and spurring algae growth, Cavalieri said.
"It's still not very well understood, there's some ongoing research into the pathways and potential causes," he said.
Bird deaths spike in the fall when shifting water temperatures cause upwellings of nutrients, Cavalieri said. They typically taper off in November.
Anyone who spots a dead bird on the beach should avoid touching the carcass and keep their dog away from it as well, Cavalieri said.
Plesha said she can always use more volunteers to help look for sick or dead birds.
Higher lake levels and colder water temperatures have kept bird deaths low in the past few years, and 2019 looks like it could be another, she said.
"We'll see what happens, we have a few more weeks here that things might continue and we may continue to see more mortality," she said.
