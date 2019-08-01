TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators cleared the scene two hours after locking down the county jail and evacuating courthouses in the wake of what turned out to be a bomb threat Thursday.
A call rang in to local dispatch around 3:20 p.m. from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department — they’d received word that a bomb was to explode at the “Traverse jail” in the next 10 minutes.
That 10 minutes was up by the time Jail Administrator and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Barsheff received word.
“In my 24 years, I don’t recall anything like this happening,” he said. “Any bomb threat, it’s important to consider it to be legitimate until, through investigation, you can prove otherwise.”
He immediately evacuated the jail’s lobby and put out calls to the campus’ surrounding buildings — the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice, Grand Traverse Governmental Center and Grand Traverse Circuit Court — which made their own decisions to evacuate workers.
Hearings in process at the Hall of Justice halted immediately and defendants, judges and prosecutors were instructed to leave the grounds after initial orders to stay in courtrooms and out of the building’s hallways.
A courthouse security staffer declined to comment on the situation.
Law enforcement spread word of the emergency using a “Code Red” notification system as they searched and secured the jail.
Corrections staff, with assistance from deputies and Traverse City Police Department officers, also searched the campus’ grounds. K-9 units assisted.
Meanwhile, workers huddled on the sidewalk in excited chatter or made for the parking lot. One woman, who declined to give her name, mentioned she wasn’t allowed to even turn off her computer first.
“If we felt the public was in any danger, we would’ve communicated that information,” Barsheff said. “I think our staff responded appropriately, along with city police.”
The jail was not evacuated.
Putting inmates on lockdown, Barsheff said, is protocol in such a scenario.
“Bomb threats are very fluid and you make decisions as you move forward through the investigation,” he said. “It depends on the situation.”
Investigators believe the threat originated from a caller in Crawford County, and Crawford County Sheriff’s Department personnel are handling the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.