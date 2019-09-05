KALAMAZOO — According to Scott Markham, there are two big factors to consider when bass fishing in a river in the summer: depth and current. And when you find them in the same place? You catch ‘em.
“The hotter it is, the faster current you want,” the 42-year-old electrician and fishing guide explained. “The faster the current, the more food that’s coming their way. It speaks to their metabolism.”
The opposite occurs when it gets cold, Markham said.
“They don’t want to be anywhere near the current. They want to be in the deadest water they can find. They want to conserve their energy as much as possible”
Two casts into our evening, along a rocky bank that dropped off quickly with ample current, Markham caught a keeper smallmouth on a crankbait.
We fished that bank for about a half hour and caught eight fish — six smallmouths and two rock bass. Two of the bass would have kept. The rest were those 11- to 13-inchers you always seem to catch in rivers.
“Those smaller fish are obviously less-learned,” Markham said. “The first opportunity to fish in the spring and the last at the beginning of winter you’ll catch your biggest fish, but the warmer it gets the more small fish you catch. It’s a matter of location; the biggest fish have the best ambush points — the best current break or structure. The warmer it gets the more bites you’re going to get, but it becomes more difficult to catch the bigger fish.”
Markham ran to his best big-fish hole — the deepest with the steepest drop and probably the fastest current — and immediately started smacking nice fish. He caught three in a row that would keep, including a pair of 20-inchers — Great Lakes-caliber smallmouths — and a fourth that was just short.
From there we just started covering water. Several places that produced well for us in the past — I’ve been fishing with Markham for more than a decade — didn’t, probably because the bottom cover was rearranged by high water this spring. Other places did, however.
Markham caught better-quality fish than I did, alternating among tubes, crankbaits and blade baits. I fished a crankbait a bit, but mostly fished a Ned rig because I’ve only recently fished it very much and the only way to get proficient with a technique is to commit to it. I caught plenty of fish, but on average, they were significantly smaller than what Markham was putting into the boat. For example: we caught six rock bass. Markham caught one on a tube. I caught the other five on the Ned rig.
But that’s one characteristic of a Ned rig; it’s small and unintimidating and often produces big numbers. I caught some real squeakers.
Markham said the biggest difference between bass fishing in lakes and rivers is understanding where and how the fish position themselves.
“Fish in lakes set up on forage, on structure, weed distribution, bottom composition, those sorts of things,” Markham said. “Current dictates everything in a river.”
Indeed, all the bass we caught were in a pretty good current and though some of them came right off the bank, they weren’t more than a tail swish or two away from deeper water. And the best ones were in the deepest spots.
We were on the water for about five hours and boated 35 bass (one largemouth among them) and I’d guess about a quarter of them would have kept. The best one, which Markham caught on a 300 series Bandit crankbait, measured 21.5 inches. Solid.
“In spring that fish would have weighed 5 pounds,” Markham said. Heck, it was scaring 5 pounds in August.
Markham, who has been fishing the Kalamazoo River since he was lad — first from the bank, then by canoe and then by row boat until he stepped up to his jet-drive flat-bottom — said we had a rather typical summer evening’s catch.
“Usually you’ll get 20 to 40 bites and maybe six or seven in the keeper range,” he said.
We did better than that.
Markham said the fishing on the Kalamazoo River remains as good as it’s ever been.
“I haven’t seen any drop-off at all,” he said. “The health of the bigger fish is strong, which speaks to the forage base, which according to all DNR reports, is exceptional and it’s as good as ever.”
Markham said the numbers of fish will begin to edge down as cold weather approaches, but the average fish will be bigger.
“As it gets cooler, you’ll get fewer bites,” he said. “The best big-fish bite is in the spring and then again when you get that movement in the weather cycle when it’s getting cold and then anytime you get a warm-up in there, that’s when the big fish really bite. Two or three days of cold weather with a couple of days of unseasonal weather, those days can be phenomenal for bigger fish, all 2- and 3-pounders.”
Markham said I should watch the weather this fall and when I see a warming trend coming after a cold snap, I should give him a call and we’d give it a try. What do you bet I take him up on it?
You can reach Markham at 269-330-2958.
