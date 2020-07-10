KINGSLEY — A special meeting of the Kingsley School Board has been scheduled for Friday night to accept the resignation of a member who moved out of the district, the Record-Eagle has learned.
"I was aware as well as the board that Mr. Bies was going to be moving," School Board President Tony Temple said in a group email.
"I was not aware that his house sold and closed and that Mr. Bies is no longer living in the Kingsley District," Temple added. "I was informed that he was not in Kingsley anymore yesterday and have asked for his resignation."
The special meeting of the board is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kingsley Schools Central Office on Fenton Street, the district's website shows.
The board's bylaws contain a variety of reasons for a board member to leave office including the following:
"I. the incumbent's residence being removed from the School District."
Bies, who did not return an email message seeking comment, was elected to a six-year term in 2018.
