Hydro facility plan
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is planning to examine selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities.
The energy company is evaluating the future of dams and how to maintain the reservoirs, or lakes created by the dams, according to a release.
“Today’s announcement is an initial step we need to take to learn more about what selling the facilities might look like,” said Consumers Energy Vice President of Generation Operations Norm Kapala in the release. “If we choose to move forward and sell these facilities, our intention is to minimize the cost burden for customers while keeping the recreational and economic benefits for our communities. No final decision has been made, and we continue to explore all options.”
The 13 dams create less than 1% of energy used by the company’s almost two million customers. Community meetings are scheduled throughout the fall. For more details, go to ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.
Airline offers free pass
DENVER — Frontier Airlines is offering the first month of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass for free.
Enroll in unlimited travel for $49; the first month’s fee is waived. After the first month, the pass is $149 per month. Additionally, early booking is available for new and current pass holders through Oct. 4. Seats are limited and some flights are not included.
The airline also is continuing its GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass, which provides unlimited travel from Sept. 2 through Feb. 29 for $299.
Passes include more than 85 locations in the world. Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees and baggage charges when they book a flight.
Purchase a GoWild! pass and book a trip at flyfrontier.com.
Grants for jobs, training
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $1 million to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker Grant.
Funds go to training and disaster-relief jobs for workers in 24 Michigan counties, including Cheboygan, Alpena, Otsego, Crawford, Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford. The grant aims to address “the opioid crisis’ on the region’s workforce and train eligible individuals for life coach disaster-relief positions,” according to a release.
