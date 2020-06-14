Evan Allen Graber was born at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to Paul and Danielle Graber on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:42 a.m.
95 of Fife Lake, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Munson Hospice House. She is the mother of Joann Walls and Yvonne Murner. Private family services will be held. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.
PORTLAND [mdash] Dr. Leonard "Dave" David McDermid died of natural causes at age 84 on April 27, 2020. He was raised in Essexville and Saginaw. He graduated from the University of Michigan and their school of medicine and served as a psychiatrist in the U.S. Army, in Germany. Dave was a well…
