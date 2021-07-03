TRAVERSE CITY — Zoe Merritt, 10, of Traverse City hoped she would get to see President Joe Biden on the tarmac at Cherry Capital Airport and possibly shake his hand.
If the Long Lake Elementary student could have asked the president a question, Merritt said it would have been “What’s it like to be the president?” The answer, at least the Saturday before the Fourth of July, would have been to enjoy a stop at a popular ice cream parlor across the street from where Merritt attends school.
Hundreds like Merritt gathered around the airport runways Saturday hoping to get a close-up view of Air Force One taking off and landing along with Marine Helicopter Squadron One.
Biden landed at about 1 p.m. before departing on two Sikorsky VH-60N “White Hawk” helicopters en route to the Antrim County Airport. Biden then toured King Orchards in Central Lake alongside Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
But the president didn’t board Air Force One when his helicopters touched down at Cherry Capital Airport on the return trip from Bellaire. Instead a motorcade headed toward the National Cherry Festival and a destination that some may have predicted — Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Long Lake Township.
John Plummer, Moomers co-owner with sister Broke Mead, said Biden came in as a normal customer.
Biden’s order wasn’t much different from anyone else who may have visited during Cherry Fest. The president had chocolate chip ice cream in a waffle cone, leaving with a cup of Cherries Moobilee for the ride back to the airport, per the recommendations of owners. That’s the signature flavor Moomers has been previously featured for on Good Morning America.
“I think anyone would be surprised if any president stops by their place of business — unannounced — and came in as a normal customer,” Plummer said.
Biden waved to those who lined the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation trail as they heard Michigan State Police troopers escort the president to-and-from Moomers and the airport.
Others at the Airport Observation Area weren’t as lucky, though a few said it was their first time seeing Air Force One in person.
Traverse City residents Mike and Teckla Detmer said they recalled seeing President Gerald Ford’s motorcade on Union Street when he visited Traverse City during the National Cherry Festival in 1975.
Mike Detmer, 75, said Saturday was one of those days he needed to come out and support.
“President Ford went right by our house and we had a newborn baby,” said Teckla Detmer, the 73-year-old resident. “Second floor, shades were drawn, we had to open them up ... it looked ‘shady,’ you know.”
Robert Clark, 72 from Gaylord, clung onto the airport’s fencing and tried to squeeze his camera lens through for a photo.
Clark has a special connection to the White House few share. Of the 46 presidents in U.S. history, Clark has a personal story about five of them.
Clark has photos from George W. Bush’s visit to Traverse City in 2004, then for Donald Trump’s campaign rally in November. In his living room is a photo of Ford’s plane on the visit to Traverse City. That wasn’t the first time he’d seen him — Clark shook Ford’s hand on a tour through his government class at the University of Michigan.
“When I was a kid, my folks visited Washington, D.C., and I was in the White House 10 days before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated,” Clark said.
Clark didn’t see Kennedy before his departure to Dallas. However, from what he was told Kennedy was in the White House that day.
At the time of Kennedy’s assassination, Clark said it felt hard to explain because nobody could imagine something like that happening to the country.
“(Kennedy) was a president who really spoke to the people, felt their pain, and did what he could to help the people more so than today’s congress and elected officials do. Their concern is being re-elected — his concern was fulfilling the duties of his office,” Clark said.
Rudy Savage, 82, of Traverse City, said he was was just curious about what the president’s event would be, if he would talk to the people, and how many would attend. Details about the location or nature of the visit were not publicized.
“We just saw the tail end of the plane coming — and that intrigued us to come over,” Savage said.
Andi Parel and her husband were visiting Traverse City on vacation from Commerce Township, Michigan. They saw the Marine helicopters take off and returned to the airport when they found out when Biden would land.
“Doesn’t happen very often that you get to see it,” Parel said. “Regardless of what party you support, it’s just nice to see people coming together and watching history being made.”