Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.