Bellaire bowling logo

BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Michael Smith 622 (235)

Ray Harkabusic 617 (232-235)

Bill Haps 604 (214-200)

Ray Harkabusic 593 (203-200)

Billy Patton 592 (217-200)

Andy Watrous 588 (216)

Michael Smith 587 (226)

Al Odom 585 (204)

Dave Watrous 581 (212)

Game

Rob Bailey 245

Tom Morrow 233

Josh Harrington 227

Ray Cleis 220

Bob Bush 216

Nick Brown 214

Lyle Loveless 212

Ray Cleis 210

Tom Scott 207

Jake Kauffman 203

Ryan Aenis 202

Gary Zych 202

Bill Phillips 201

Kevin West 201

Randy Owens 201

Joe Bassil 201

Steve White 200

WOMEN

Series

Betsy Corey 558 (182-211)

Carrie Sayre 544 (225)

Sarah Leathers 518 (190)

Game

Jenn Ellis 201

Sherrie Williams 191

Sherrie Williams 185

Vicki Walters 182

Tags

Recommended for you