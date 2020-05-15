Beauchamp 60th

Kelly and Mary Lou, of Lake Ann, are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
They were married at The Shrine of the Little Flower Church in Royal Oak.
Kelly was a design supervisor for Chrysler Corporation. Mary Lou was a receptionist at Adams Road Pediatrics. After retirement, they moved to their home in Lake Ann and have enjoyed volunteering, traveling, golf and winters in Florida.
They have two children; Bonnie (Michael) Stine, of Monticello, Florida, and Brad (Jaynie) Beauchamp, of Murrieta, California; and two grandchildren, Allison and Aaron.
With the Covid-19 Stay Home Stay Safe mandates they celebrated with their family via Zoom on May 7, 2020.
