TRAVERSE CITY — Maxine Thompson began writing her memoir when she was 16.
After her efforts to get it published didn’t work out, Thompson put her memoir on the back burner as she pursued a career in social work for more than 20 years and then a career in writing. She ghost-wrote memoirs and across multiple genres, and she eventually wrote stories of her own.
More than 50 years after she started writing her memoir, Thompson picked it back up again. In 2016, after seeing a wave of young Black men and women dying at the hands of police officers, she felt pushed to tell her story.
“It made me so angry. Sometimes you have to get angry to work and do what you need to do,” Thompson said. “And it made me pull this book out and it made me realize all the good things that came from going to Traverse City.”
When she was a teenager living in Detroit, Thompson saw an advertisement in a local newspaper for a scholarship that would send six Black students to integrate into schools in Traverse City. Thompson jumped on the opportunity and became the first Black student at St. Francis High School in Traverse City.
Thompson’s memoir, “Lineage: a Memoir” was published in March 2020, just as the pandemic began. On Feb. 19, Traverse Area District Library is hosting an author event with Thompson and Verna Bartnick, her host mother in Traverse City. They will discuss the memoir and its place in Traverse City’s history as part of the library’s celebration of Black History Month.
Bartnick will be at the main library in person, talking to Thompson, who will join the event virtually.
Thompson’s memoir maintains her young voice, which she describes as fearless and even narcissistic at times, but with the added perspective of her adult years.
During the 1967-68 school year, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and there were riots in Detroit, Thompson lived in Traverse City with Bartnick’s family, including her husband and her seven children. Thompson said she “wrote everything down,” especially because Bartnick encouraged her to.
When Thompson returned to the diary/memoir she started as a teenager, she began filling in the gaps. She did more research on the history and culture of Detroit, added in pieces from her perspective as an older version of herself looking back on her year in Traverse City, and wrote more about racism and the need for reparations for Black Americans.
“To think that I integrated a school 50 years ago ... but racism is still here,” Thompson said. “So one of my questions is: How can we dismantle racism? And the other is: How can we get reparations?”
Thompson has fond memories of Traverse City. It was an exciting place where she first went skiing and listened to new music and developed a level of empathy for other people that she carried on into her career as a social worker, she said.
But she was mostly fond of the city for the bond she had with her host mother.
Thompson, 70, lives in California now. She hasn’t been to Traverse City since she was in her mid-30s. For a little while, Thompson and Bartnick lost touch, but they eventually maintained a relationship by talking over the phone and writing letters to each other frequently.
While Thompson stayed with her family, Bartnick said she learned to love Thompson as a daughter. She said she’s proud of their friendship and her choice to host Thompson during that turbulent year in the 1960s.
“We’re not always happy with the things we’ve done, but I’m happy I did that,” Bartnick said.
Those interested in attending the event on Saturday can register for it on the Traverse Area District Library website. The event will be in-person at the main library in Traverse City, but attendees tune in virtually as well.
