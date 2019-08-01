TRAVERSE CITY — Atlas Space Operations, Inc. has added nine new ground stations to bump its network to 13.
The Traverse City-based company is installing a global network of antennas that can communicate with satellites. It uses cloud-based software to process and analyze data from clients’ satellites.
One of the new ground stations is near Cedar, in Leelanau County. The others are in Chitose, Japan; Harmon, Guam; Longovilo, Chile; Mojave, California; Ningi, Australia; Sodankyla, Finland; Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Usingen, Germany. Two more ground stations are set to become operational in September: in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Brewster, Washington.
The growing network will allow Atlas to increase its customer capacity by reducing the time gaps between opportunities for satellites to communicate with their owners.
“The new locations are highly strategic and enhance the geographical dispersion of the ATLAS ground network,” Sean McDaniel, CEO and Founder of ATLAS said in a release. “Due to the locations of the sites we prioritized, our customers can realize near real-time latency when it comes to getting their valuable and time-sensitive data.”
Atlas in July added support for AWS Ground Station, a managed service offered by Amazon Web Services that allows customers to control satellite communications, process data and scale operations.
