Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.