We were in Baja, Mexico just before the madness of the pandemic hit.
We planned a one-week mule trek into the desert mountains to visit rock art sites. We went last year with our archaeologist son Ryan. The first visit we went through Saddling South, an established tour company. Ryan offered to organize a tour this year to more remote sites for just three of us.
We landed in Loreto and met Ryan who had driven down in his well-equipped 4 Runner from his home in California. He had the camping gear, and we bought our food supplies in Loreto before setting off for a two-day journey to the start of the mule trip. Along the way, we followed the shores of the Sea of Cortez, ate an amazing lunch of fresh fish at a shack on a beach, and spent the night at a sketchy motel in an old Mission town where Ryan needed to pick up our permits. The next day, after a drive on a rough dirt road into the mountains, we arrived at the Rancho San Antonio, a hostel where we would meet our guide, Chema. The hostel was the last place we could get cell phone or internet connections, and was also, literally, the end of the road.
Chema was on the tour last year and we were lucky to be able to hire him for our small group. He is a vaquero (cowboy) and serenaded us with his guitar playing around the campfire. His English is as limited as our Spanish, but we thought we could communicate well enough. Chema also traveled two days from his ranch to get to the hostel, although his trek involved riding his mule and shepherding three more mules for us, along with three burros (donkeys) used to carry food and equipment. The car would stay behind at the hostel. In the mountains we would traverse on mules.
We took off the following morning to get out in front of a major Pacific storm predicted to hit the area. We climbed into the saddles, and followed the burros as we began the three-hour ride to our first campsite. The vistas were incredible; a distinct advantage to being on top of a mule. There were long stretches of mesas full of cactus of many kinds, and deep, wide canyons, all surrounded by rocky mountain ranges dotted with goats and spiny shrubs.
About two hours into the ride, the rain began to fall. While mules are extremely sure footed, wet rocks and steep terrain are not safe for them. Going back was not an option, so Chema motioned that we would go to a ranch nearby. Soon enough, we came down a steep hillside onto a mesa, and entered the compound of a primitive ranch. There were a few small buildings, a corral with about 60 goats, another with a pig. Two dogs greeted us in the yard and chickens scratched in the red clay around our feet. The mesa and the ranch were called “Soledad,” Spanish for solitude; also, loneliness.
There were three people at the ranch: wiry Memo, his beautiful wife, Zenaida, both 20 years old, and Marcos, Zenaida’s 8-year old brother. Using stick figure drawings to depict a family tree, Chema explained they were his relatives and we could wait out the storm there. We unpacked the animals and were led into one of the buildings.
The one room building was about 10-feet-by-14-feet with a dirt floor. The walls were a patchwork of corrugated metal and particle board, with a thatched roof. On the far wall was a table and some chairs, with a wood burning cook stove in the corner. Along one long wall was a counter and sink, then a small range. Above it hung a cabinet, sitting askew at such an angle you wondered how anything stayed on it. On the opposing long wall were more chairs and a very lumpy couch set on cinder blocks. We were given a good bit of wall space near the entrance to set up our camp table and stove and store our food. There was no running water; water came from a rain barrel outside the door.
We were offered coffee when we arrived, and passed the day observing the family at their tasks. In between bouts of rain, we wandered outside to watch Memo and a small but mighty Marcos handle the goats, moving them to different areas. Zenaida went out with a battered pail to milk the goats, who were not easy to catch. Later we watched her make cheese, adding stomach linings for the rennet to the warmed milk so curds would form. Once the curds were separated, the whey went into a pail for the pig.
Eventually the weather forced us inside. The room was dark, as there were no windows, just a small opening near the stove for smoke, and where the top of the walls met the roof. There was some light by the doorway which was left ajar. The rain fell now in earnest and often came in sideways through openings in the walls. The floor became muddier and the room became progressively darker, colder and damp.
There was a constant chatter on the CB radio, as people at other ranches discussed the storm. There was no other activity, just sitting and listening to the chatter and the rain. Occasionally, someone would play music stored on their cell phone and we instigated a little dance time.
At one point late in the afternoon, I turned my head to look outside and was startled by the vision of a vaquero atop his mule facing the doorway. He was wearing full chaps, a rain poncho and dripping wet hat. He dismounted and entered the room. His name was Isidro, and he was seeking shelter from the storm. Behind him was Aleida, Zenaida’s 16-year-old sister also wearing a dripping wet poncho. She was introduced to us as the girl who was born in the cave; the subject of a story Chema told us when he pointed out a cave in the distance on our ride earlier. There were now 9 of us in the room.
As the rain continued, it was clear we were going to be spending the night, but where? Outside our boots sank into mud two inches deep so I could not imagine we would be setting up tents. Chema’s answer to my question about where we would sleep (and I asked this often) was “we will sleep here.” I was disheartened and imagined we would be sleeping sitting up on the lumpy couch and in chairs. And to make matters even more challenging, I learned that the banos (bathroom) was the field outside.
In the early evening, we needed to make supper, and I welcomed the activity. I could also see that our hosts did not have much food. There were a few potatoes on the ledge, a small pot of beans, three little boxes of tomato sauce, some eggs and goat cheese. A bottle of hot sauce and a bowl of sugar and creamer sat on the table. We, however, had provisions for a week of camping, and we were set up for cooking.
We made quesadillas with goat cheese we purchased from Zenaida and served these with a simple guacamole. Tamales we bought in Loreto were warmed and put out with a salsa made from fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and cilantro. We shared all of this with our hosts and guests. The family sat at the table, Chema and Isidro in chairs nearby, and we balanced our plates on our laps on the couch. It was crowded but manageable. Gracias and small smiles were exchanged.
I was very sorry I did not know Spanish. I had so many questions! I didn’t have a good sense of what they might be feeling about us. We came there with so much food and equipment for one-week of camping and they lived so minimally. I tried to imagine what it must be like for them, taking in strangers but with so little resources. The couple was also very young, and I imagine did not have much experience with the world beyond. They lived a rough existence in the rocky desert terrain: no soil to grow food, sparse electricity from a small solar panel, and the nearest village was a half day mule ride away. Were they happy? It was hard to know.
After supper, the question of where to sleep was really on my mind. We were exhausted and it was getting dark. Zenaida motioned us to follow her to another building. We entered a cinderblock and plywood structure with three rooms. There was a tent inside the first room where an excited Marcos would sleep with his stuffed animals, and the young couple in the bed. Ryan and Isidro were given the twin beds in the next room. In the last room, there was a bed for me and my husband, complete with a pail hanging from the ceiling to catch the dripping water. Chema would be on the lumpy couch in the living quarters. Aleida, we learned, walked a quarter mile in the rain to the neighboring ranch to sleep there.
We found our sleeping bags and pillows, took off our damp clothes and fell asleep, waking up often in the night to heavy rainfall and winds rattling the roof. The next day was a repeat of the day before: bouts of heavy rain, but now there was a stream in the yard and more thick mud everywhere. The family again did their work outside between the rain showers and we followed. We held tiny baby goats and watched Zenaida press the cheese curds into forms, topping the forms with blocks, and using a metal beam with a stone hung from ropes to squeeze the excess whey from the cheese.
There wasn’t much to do, but cooking turned out to be a good pastime. Zenaida showed her skill at making fresh tortillas, pulling balls of dough from a towel wrapped plastic tub, using the tortilla press to shape the disks and cooking them on the wood stove. Each meal we made was an adventure, as camp cooking is by nature a creative endeavor given limited equipment and food. We managed pretty well though and shared all of our meals with everyone. The second night we made pozole, basically a stew with hominy. Machaca (a delicious, finely shredded dried beef), the hominy, spices and a variety of fresh vegetables went into it. I hoped these would be welcomed by a family with no garden or means to store fresh food.
My husband found ways to entertain our hosts, juggling oranges (he’s quite good at this,) and teaching Marcos a card game. More dancing ensued, twirling as best we could on the mud floor. Eric earned the nickname “Locos Amigo” for these and other antics. We showed photos of northern Michigan that we had on our phones.
Bedtime was even earlier the second night as we needed to get warm and sleeping bags were a good means to do so. Ryan, however, stayed up with the family. They made a simple late supper and he ate with them, pouring everyone a little tequila. There was music and laughter, and when the family came in later, still giggling, I guessed Ryan shared his father’s ability to amuse. Still, the day had been a hard one, with so much time stuck indoors, yet everyone seemed to be making the best of it.
The sun eventually did come out on the third day, and Marcos and Aleida happily took off on a mule to ride to school. Just as we were about to leave, Zenaida’s parents arrived with burros, laden with food and supplies. It turns out they also lived at the ranch (I was probably sleeping in their bed) but had to wait out the storm in town. Zenaida was very happy to see them! We were served a strong, hot cup of coffee by her mother before we rode off.
Three hours later, at a pace slowed down by the mud, we came upon our campground, a paradise in an oasis in the canyon. The scenery on the ride out was varied and spectacular. We rode across the wide mesa and up and down the deep canyons. We forded streams newly made by the storm. The desert landscape was beginning to bloom, and at our campsite, there were date palms, trees full of ripe oranges, an aqueduct with clear running water, and a proper outhouse. We spent our days there riding and hiking to caves and pondering the ancient artwork. We visited with people living in the four colorful houses nestled on the hill across from camp. Meals were enjoyed around the campfire, the weather was glorious, and all was peaceful.
Days later when we arrived back to the hostel and our car, we returned to cell phone service. Phones buzzed with the news of the pandemic that had rocked the world while we were gone. It was surreal and speaking to family members shook us deeply.
As we Stay in Place now in Michigan, I think about our time at the ranch. I think about the activity preparing meals offered and learning to be creative with what’s on hand. I think about finding ways to entertain myself, and one another even when you can’t speak the language. I think about the generosity of those who gave up their beds for us, and ways we are finding to be generous to others.
I think about how difficult moments in life are often transformed, especially in hindsight. I believe our memories naturally want to focus on the positives, and if we are lucky, we remember hardships endured with humor and maybe even admiration at our strength.
We will get through our current reality, with lessons learned and a new understanding of humanity. Keep cooking, keep sharing food with your family, and keep the faith that you will be gathering with the greater circle of loved ones, family and friends, soon. Stay safe and healthy.
This is not the traditional recipe for pozole but represents what we made at the ranch.
Soledad Pozole
Serves 6-8
2 T. vegetable oil (safflower or canola)
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
6 garlic cloves, chopped
2 white potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
2-4 zucchini, chopped
1 Poblano pepper, seeded and chopped
1 can (24 oz or less) hominy, drained and rinsed
2 cups cooked shredded pork or chicken (in place of machaca)
1 15 oz. can tomato sauce
1 T. ancho chili powder (or any chili powder on hand)
2 t. cumin powder
1 chicken bouillon cube or 2 cups chicken brother
Water
Salt and pepper to taste
For garnish:
Lime wedges, shredded cabbage, avocado slices, jalapeno, cilantro
Serve with warm tortillas.
Heat about oil in a large pot, add onions and garlic and cook to soften, then add the remaining ingredients. Pour in at least 1 cup water or more, to cover ingredients, or use 2 cup broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until vegetables are cooked, about 20 minutes. Taste and correct seasonings. Can simmer longer to develop more flavor.
— Rose Hollander
