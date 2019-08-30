- Chris Frank Heating, Chris Frank, 5842 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Belle Terre, Matthew Burns, 3856 Vale Drive, Traverse City
- Fettes Farms Trout & Wildlife. David Fettes and Candace Fettes, 4774 Walton Rd., Kingsley
- Unlimited Horizons Distribution & Delivery, Katherine Kmotorka, 4346 Wyatt Rd., Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Crafting, Darin Schlabach, 4870 Scharmen Rd.,
- Traverse City
- I4D Group, David Von Eper, 516 Brakel Point Drive, Traverse City
- Options For Women And Men, Debra Bouchard, 839 East State St., Traverse City
- Options, Debra Bouchard, 839 East State St., Traverse City
- Salim Custome Installations, Albert Salim, 1666 Reynolds Rd., Interlochen
- Body And Soul, Andria Hunter, 5206 Gauthier Lane, Traverse City
- Julie’s Home Care, Julie Shafer, 3011 N. Garfield Rd., Traverse City
- Maid 360, Autumn Mcclure, 892 Shady Lane, Traverse City
- Budget Tax, Raymond Newman, 1305 E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Traverse City
- Northern Associates, Raymond Newman, 1305 E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Traverse City
- Poppy Seeds Boutique Mi, Kaitlin Bembeneck,
- 914 Larkspur Drive, Traverse City
- J.D. Service, John Washburn, 2956 N. Four Mile Rd., Traverse City
- BST Exteriors, Aimee Kalbfleisch, 625 Cass St., Traverse City
- Halvy’s Home Improvement, Paul
- Halverson, 538 W. 15th St., Traverse City
- Purkiss Airbrushing, Marc Purkiss, 1221 Plainview Ave., Traverse City
