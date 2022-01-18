PREP HOOPS
AP Rankings
Boys Basketball
Division 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Detroit Catholic Central
4. Detroit King
5. Muskegon
6. Detroit U-D Jesuit
7. Grand Rapids Northview
8. Grand Haven
9. River Rouge
10. Detroit Cass Tech
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Williamston
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Parchment
(tie) Benton Harbor
6. Ferndale
7. Battle Creek Pennfield
8. Marshall
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate
10. Croswell-Lexington
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher
2. Reese
3. Benzonia Benzie Central
4. Menominee
T5. Traverse City St. Francis
T5. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Bad Axe
9. Riverview Gabriel Richard
10. Ishpeming Westwood
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Ewen-Trout Creek
3. Rudyard
4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
5. Powers North Central
6. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
7. Colon
8. Munising
9. Bellevue
10. Buckley
Girls Basketball
Division 1
1. Midland Dow
2. Hudsonville
3. West Bloomfield
4. Dearborn Divine Child
5. Hartland
6. Parma Western
7. East Lansing
8. Saline
9. Rockford
10. Grosse Pointe North
Division 2
1. Detroit Edison
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Redford Westfield Prep
5. Newaygo
T6. Lake Fenton
T6. Edwardsburg
8. Tecumseh
9. Houghton
T10. Chelsea
T10. Portland
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory
2. Kent City
3. Maple City Glen Lake
4. Calumet
5. Jonesville
6. Niles Brandywine
7. Sandusky
8. Hart
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Reese
Division 4
1. Portland St. Patrick
2. Fowler
3. Gaylord St. Mary
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian
5. Posen
6. Athens
T7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary
T7. Plymouth Christian Academy
9. Baraga
10. Carney-Nadeau