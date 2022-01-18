PREP HOOPS

AP Rankings

Boys Basketball

Division 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Detroit Catholic Central

4. Detroit King

5. Muskegon

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit

7. Grand Rapids Northview

8. Grand Haven

9. River Rouge

10. Detroit Cass Tech

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Williamston

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Parchment

(tie) Benton Harbor

6. Ferndale

7. Battle Creek Pennfield

8. Marshall

9. Warren Michigan Collegiate

10. Croswell-Lexington

Division 3

1. Flint Beecher

2. Reese

3. Benzonia Benzie Central

4. Menominee

T5. Traverse City St. Francis

T5. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Bad Axe

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard

10. Ishpeming Westwood

Division 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Ewen-Trout Creek

3. Rudyard

4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

5. Powers North Central

6. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

7. Colon

8. Munising

9. Bellevue

10. Buckley

Girls Basketball

Division 1

1. Midland Dow

2. Hudsonville

3. West Bloomfield

4. Dearborn Divine Child

5. Hartland

6. Parma Western

7. East Lansing

8. Saline

9. Rockford

10. Grosse Pointe North

Division 2

1. Detroit Edison

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Redford Westfield Prep

5. Newaygo

T6. Lake Fenton

T6. Edwardsburg

8. Tecumseh

9. Houghton

T10. Chelsea

T10. Portland

Division 3

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory

2. Kent City

3. Maple City Glen Lake

4. Calumet

5. Jonesville

6. Niles Brandywine

7. Sandusky

8. Hart

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Reese

Division 4

1. Portland St. Patrick

2. Fowler

3. Gaylord St. Mary

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian

5. Posen

6. Athens

T7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary

T7. Plymouth Christian Academy

9. Baraga

10. Carney-Nadeau

