PREP HOOPS
Associate Press Rankings 2/14
Boys Basketball
Division 1
School Record Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (14-1) 75
2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (10-4) 66
3. Detroit Cass Tech (14-2) 65
4. Muskegon (13-1) 56
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (11-4) 55
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (11-4) 50
7. Grand Rapids Northview (14-1) 47
8. Rockford (15-1) 44
9. Hamtramck (11-3) 34
10. River Rouge (15-2) 24
Others receiving votes: Oak Park 17, Grand Haven 13, Warren De La Salle 12, Ann Arbor Huron 11, East Lansing 11, Detroit Renaissance 10, Grand Blanc 8, North Farmington 1, Okemos 1.
Division 2
1. Williamston (5) (16-0) 75
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-1) 70
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (15-0) 65
4. Ferndale (12-2) 59
5. Croswell-Lexington (14-0) 56
6. Parchment (16-0) 49
7. Marshall (14-1) 42
8. Benton Harbor (14-2) 35
9. Onsted (16-0) 30
10. Freeland (14-0) 26
Others receiving votes: Romulus Summit Academy 23, Detroit Edison 17, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17, Carrollton 12, Standish Sterling Central 7, Olivet 6, Grand Rapids Christian 6, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2, Ovid-Elsie 2, Battle Creek Pennfield 1.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (4) (13-1) 74
2. Menominee (1) (14-1) 70
3. Reese (12-2) 63
4. Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) 58
5. Schoolcraft (13-2) 52
6. Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-0) 49
7. Benzonia Benzie Central (14-1) 40
8. Detroit Loyola (11-4) 36
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (12-2) 34
10. Vandercook Lake (13-1) 23
Others receiving votes: Mesick 20, Bad Axe 18, Maple City Glen Lake 18, Ecorse 12, Painesdale Jeffers 10, Blanchard Montabella 6, Centreville 6, Watervliet 4, Concord 3, Ravenna 2, Perry 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 1.
Division 4
T1. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (15-0) 69
T1 Southfield Christian (3) (12-4) 69
3. Rudyard (14-0) 67
4. Hillman (1) (15-0) 58
5. New Buffalo (14-1) 46
6. Powers North Central (12-2) 42
7. Ewen-Trout Creek (13-2) 39
8. Munising (12-1) 34
9. Bellevue (11-2) 32
10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-4) 30
Others receiving votes: Lake Leelanau St Mary 21, Ellsworth 20, Onaway 19, Buckley 13, Genesee Christian 13, Colon 9, Nah Tah Wahsh 6, Clarkston Everest Catholic 3, Webberville 3, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 2, Deckerville 2, Ubly 2, Norway 1.
BOYS PREP scores
Burton Genesee Christian 75, Mount Morris 60
Canton Prep 66, Allen Park Cabrini 30
Chesaning 83, Midland Calvary Baptist 28
Climax-Scotts 69, North Adams-Jerome 33
Clinton 66, Hudson 64
Concord 61, Britton-Deerfield 57
Dearborn Fordson 65, Belleville 63
East Jordan 81, Ellsworth 62
Frankfort 69, Brethren 42
Hillman 81, Fairview 24
Imlay City 71, Algonac 34
Ishpeming 59, Hancock 43
Lawrence 59, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52
Manistee Catholic Central 49, Walkerville 36
Painesdale Jeffers 92, Baraga 26
Pellston 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 43
Pinconning 51, Farwell 36
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 57, Oakland Intl 39
Saugatuck 60, Holland Black River 25
St. Ignace 89, Brimley 31
Summerfield 77, Livingston Christian 49
Summit Academy North 95, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 17
Tecumseh 58, Whitmore Lake 22
Utica 45, Romeo 39
Waterford Our Lady 61, Frankel Jewish Academy 42
