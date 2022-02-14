PREP HOOPS

Associate Press Rankings 2/14

Boys Basketball

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (14-1) 75

2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (10-4) 66

3. Detroit Cass Tech (14-2) 65

4. Muskegon (13-1) 56

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (11-4) 55

6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (11-4) 50

7. Grand Rapids Northview (14-1) 47

8. Rockford (15-1) 44

9. Hamtramck (11-3) 34

10. River Rouge (15-2) 24

Others receiving votes: Oak Park 17, Grand Haven 13, Warren De La Salle 12, Ann Arbor Huron 11, East Lansing 11, Detroit Renaissance 10, Grand Blanc 8, North Farmington 1, Okemos 1.

Division 2

1. Williamston (5) (16-0) 75

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-1) 70

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (15-0) 65

4. Ferndale (12-2) 59

5. Croswell-Lexington (14-0) 56

6. Parchment (16-0) 49

7. Marshall (14-1) 42

8. Benton Harbor (14-2) 35

9. Onsted (16-0) 30

10. Freeland (14-0) 26

Others receiving votes: Romulus Summit Academy 23, Detroit Edison 17, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17, Carrollton 12, Standish Sterling Central 7, Olivet 6, Grand Rapids Christian 6, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2, Ovid-Elsie 2, Battle Creek Pennfield 1.

Division 3

1. Flint Beecher (4) (13-1) 74

2. Menominee (1) (14-1) 70

3. Reese (12-2) 63

4. Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) 58

5. Schoolcraft (13-2) 52

6. Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-0) 49

7. Benzonia Benzie Central (14-1) 40

8. Detroit Loyola (11-4) 36

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (12-2) 34

10. Vandercook Lake (13-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Mesick 20, Bad Axe 18, Maple City Glen Lake 18, Ecorse 12, Painesdale Jeffers 10, Blanchard Montabella 6, Centreville 6, Watervliet 4, Concord 3, Ravenna 2, Perry 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 1.

Division 4

T1. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (15-0) 69

T1 Southfield Christian (3) (12-4) 69

3. Rudyard (14-0) 67

4. Hillman (1) (15-0) 58

5. New Buffalo (14-1) 46

6. Powers North Central (12-2) 42

7. Ewen-Trout Creek (13-2) 39

8. Munising (12-1) 34

9. Bellevue (11-2) 32

10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-4) 30

Others receiving votes: Lake Leelanau St Mary 21, Ellsworth 20, Onaway 19, Buckley 13, Genesee Christian 13, Colon 9, Nah Tah Wahsh 6, Clarkston Everest Catholic 3, Webberville 3, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 2, Deckerville 2, Ubly 2, Norway 1.

BOYS PREP scores

Burton Genesee Christian 75, Mount Morris 60

Canton Prep 66, Allen Park Cabrini 30

Chesaning 83, Midland Calvary Baptist 28

Climax-Scotts 69, North Adams-Jerome 33

Clinton 66, Hudson 64

Concord 61, Britton-Deerfield 57

Dearborn Fordson 65, Belleville 63

East Jordan 81, Ellsworth 62

Frankfort 69, Brethren 42

Hillman 81, Fairview 24

Imlay City 71, Algonac 34

Ishpeming 59, Hancock 43

Lawrence 59, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52

Manistee Catholic Central 49, Walkerville 36

Painesdale Jeffers 92, Baraga 26

Pellston 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 43

Pinconning 51, Farwell 36

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 57, Oakland Intl 39

Saugatuck 60, Holland Black River 25

St. Ignace 89, Brimley 31

Summerfield 77, Livingston Christian 49

Summit Academy North 95, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 17

Tecumseh 58, Whitmore Lake 22

Utica 45, Romeo 39

Waterford Our Lady 61, Frankel Jewish Academy 42

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you