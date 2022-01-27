PREP HOOPS
Associated Press Rankings
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1
1. Detroit King
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
3. Detroit Catholic Central
4. Muskegon
5. Detroit U-D Jesuit
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
7. Grand Rapids Northview
8. Detroit Cass Tech
9. Ann Arbor Huron
T10. Detroit Renaissance
T.10 Warren De La Salle
Others receiving votes: River Rouge, Rockford, North Farmington, Grand Haven, Clarkston, East Lansing, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Okemos, Warren Fitzgerald.
Division 2
1. Williamston
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Parchment
5. Ferndale
6. Benton Harbor
T7. Croswell-Lexington
T7. Marshall
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate
10. Carrollton
Others receiving votes: Freeland, Battle Creek Pennfield, Onsted, Big Rapids, Ovid-Elsie, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Olivet, Boyne City, Standish Sterling Central, Kingsford, Romulus Summit Academy, Cadillac, Richmond.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher
2. Benzie Central
3. Menominee
4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Reese
7. Ecorse
8. Riverview Gabriel Richard
9. Bad Axe
10. Vandercook Lake
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Ishpeming Westwood, Blanchard Montabella, Hemlock, Centreville, Kalamazoo Christian, Watervliet, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker, Painesdale Jeffers, Cass City, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Ewen-Trout Creek
T3. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
T3. Rudyard
5. Powers North Central
6. New Buffalo
7. Bellevue
8. Hillman
9. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
T10. Onaway
T10. Buckley
Others receiving votes: Munising, Ellsworth, Eau Claire, Colon, Deckerville, Nah Tah Wahsh, Genesee Christian, Wakefield-Marenisco, Breckenridge, Fowler, Norway.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1
1. Hudsonville
2. West Bloomfield
3. Dearborn Divine Child
4. Hartland
T5. Midland Dow
T5. Parma Western
7. Saline
8. East Lansing
9. Rockford
10. Grosse Pointe North
Others receiving votes: Holt, Holland West Ottawa, Wayne Memorial, Farmington Hills Mercy, Haslett, Midland, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, DeWitt, Byron Center, Utica, Howell, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Battle Creek Lakeview.
Division 2
1. Detroit Edison
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Redford Westfield Prep
5. Frankenmuth
6. Newaygo
7. Lake Fenton
T8. Portland
T8. Tecumseh
10. Houghton
Others receiving votes: Edwardsburg, Otsego, Ovid-Elsie, Marine City, Chelsea, Onsted, Saginaw Swan Valley, Standish-Sterling, Williamston, Sault Ste Marie, Imlay City, Sparta, Olivet, St. Clair Shores South Lake, Detroit Country Day, Romulus.
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory
2. Kent City
3. Maple City Glen Lake
4. Calumet
5. Jonesville
6. Sandusky
T7. Frankenmuth
T7. Niles Brandywine
9. Flint Beecher
T10. Hart
T10. Harbor Springs
Others receiving votes: Lake City, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Sanford-Meridian, Buchanan, Reese, Hemlock, Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, McBain, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Ishpeming Westwood, Schoolcraft, Blissfield.
Division 4
1. Portland St. Patrick
2. Fowler
3. Gaylord St. Mary
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian
5. Plymouth Christian Academy
6. Lake Leelanau St. Mary
7. Posen
8. Athens
9. Baraga
10. Carney-Nadeau
Others receiving votes: McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Pickford, Mackinaw City, Southfield Christian, Coleman, Ewen-Trout Creek, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, Colon, Felch North Dickinson, Pittsford, Mendon.
Deals
Thursday’s transactions
NHL
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Dylan Sikura from Colorado (AHL) loan to the active roster.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, LW Tim Gettinger, Ds Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan. Agreed to terms with D Nick Holden on a contract extension. Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Clark Bishop to the active roster from the practice squad.