PREP HOOPS

Associated Press Rankings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1

1. Detroit King

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

3. Detroit Catholic Central

4. Muskegon

5. Detroit U-D Jesuit

6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

7. Grand Rapids Northview

8. Detroit Cass Tech

9. Ann Arbor Huron

T10. Detroit Renaissance

T.10 Warren De La Salle

Others receiving votes: River Rouge, Rockford, North Farmington, Grand Haven, Clarkston, East Lansing, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Okemos, Warren Fitzgerald.

Division 2

1. Williamston

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Parchment

5. Ferndale

6. Benton Harbor

T7. Croswell-Lexington

T7. Marshall

9. Warren Michigan Collegiate

10. Carrollton

Others receiving votes: Freeland, Battle Creek Pennfield, Onsted, Big Rapids, Ovid-Elsie, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Olivet, Boyne City, Standish Sterling Central, Kingsford, Romulus Summit Academy, Cadillac, Richmond.

Division 3

1. Flint Beecher

2. Benzie Central

3. Menominee

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Reese

7. Ecorse

8. Riverview Gabriel Richard

9. Bad Axe

10. Vandercook Lake

Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Ishpeming Westwood, Blanchard Montabella, Hemlock, Centreville, Kalamazoo Christian, Watervliet, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker, Painesdale Jeffers, Cass City, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.

Division 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Ewen-Trout Creek

T3. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

T3. Rudyard

5. Powers North Central

6. New Buffalo

7. Bellevue

8. Hillman

9. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

T10. Onaway

T10. Buckley

Others receiving votes: Munising, Ellsworth, Eau Claire, Colon, Deckerville, Nah Tah Wahsh, Genesee Christian, Wakefield-Marenisco, Breckenridge, Fowler, Norway.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1

1. Hudsonville

2. West Bloomfield

3. Dearborn Divine Child

4. Hartland

T5. Midland Dow

T5. Parma Western

7. Saline

8. East Lansing

9. Rockford

10. Grosse Pointe North

Others receiving votes: Holt, Holland West Ottawa, Wayne Memorial, Farmington Hills Mercy, Haslett, Midland, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, DeWitt, Byron Center, Utica, Howell, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Battle Creek Lakeview.

Division 2

1. Detroit Edison

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Redford Westfield Prep

5. Frankenmuth

6. Newaygo

7. Lake Fenton

T8. Portland

T8. Tecumseh

10. Houghton

Others receiving votes: Edwardsburg, Otsego, Ovid-Elsie, Marine City, Chelsea, Onsted, Saginaw Swan Valley, Standish-Sterling, Williamston, Sault Ste Marie, Imlay City, Sparta, Olivet, St. Clair Shores South Lake, Detroit Country Day, Romulus.

Division 3

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory

2. Kent City

3. Maple City Glen Lake

4. Calumet

5. Jonesville

6. Sandusky

T7. Frankenmuth

T7. Niles Brandywine

9. Flint Beecher

T10. Hart

T10. Harbor Springs

Others receiving votes: Lake City, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Sanford-Meridian, Buchanan, Reese, Hemlock, Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, McBain, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Ishpeming Westwood, Schoolcraft, Blissfield.

Division 4

1. Portland St. Patrick

2. Fowler

3. Gaylord St. Mary

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian

5. Plymouth Christian Academy

6. Lake Leelanau St. Mary

7. Posen

8. Athens

9. Baraga

10. Carney-Nadeau

Others receiving votes: McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Pickford, Mackinaw City, Southfield Christian, Coleman, Ewen-Trout Creek, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, Colon, Felch North Dickinson, Pittsford, Mendon.

Deals

Thursday’s transactions

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Dylan Sikura from Colorado (AHL) loan to the active roster.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, LW Tim Gettinger, Ds Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan. Agreed to terms with D Nick Holden on a contract extension. Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Clark Bishop to the active roster from the practice squad.

