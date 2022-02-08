PREP HOOPS
Associated Press Rankings
Boys Basketball
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.
Division 1
1. Detroit King (5) (11-1) 75
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-3) 65
3. Detroit Cass Tech (12-2) 62
4. Grand Rapids Northview (13-0) 60
5. Detroit U-D Jesuit (8-4) 58
6. Muskegon (11-1) 49
7. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-4) 46
8. Rockford (12-1) 43
9. Hamtramck (10-3) 32
10. Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 28
Others receiving votes: Warren De La Salle 20, River Rouge 18, Detroit Catholic Central 14, Grand Haven 13, Oak Park 5, Detroit Renaissance 5, Grand Blanc 4, Coldwater 2, East Lansing 1.
Division 2
1. Williamston (5) (15-0) 75
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) 68
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) 66
4. Ferndale (10-2) 60
5. Croswell-Lexington (12-0) 53
5. Parchment (14-0) 53
7. Marshall (13-1) 44
8. Onsted (15-0) 32
9. Freeland (12-0) 31
10. Benton Harbor (12-2) 30
Others receiving votes: Romulus Summit Academy 20, Warren Michigan Collegiate 18, Carrollton 11, Standish Sterling Central 7, Detroit Edison 7, Battle Creek Pennfield 6, Ovid-Elsie 5, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 5, Grand Rapids Christian 3, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2, Olivet 2, Clare 2.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (4) (10-1) 74
2. Menominee (1) (13-1) 69
3. Reese (11-2) 63
4. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) 60
5. Riverview Gabriel Richard (13-0) 48
6. Benzonia Benzie Central (11-1) 43
7. Schoolcraft (11-2) 41
8. Detroit Loyola (10-4) 34
9. Ecorse (7-2) 33
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (11-2) 32
Others receiving votes: Maple City Glen Lake 23, Bad Axe 17, Vandercook Lake 16, Centreville 13, Blanchard Montabella 9, Painesdale Jeffers 9, Mesick 8, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 4, Watervliet 3, Hemlock 1.
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian (3) (11-2) 73
T2. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (13-0) 66
T2. Rudyard (11-0) 66
4. Powers North Central (12-1) 57
5. Hillman (1) (13-0) 53
6. New Buffalo (12-1) 46
7. Ewen-Trout Creek (10-2) 40
8. Bellevue (10-1) 36
9. Munising (13-1) 33
10. Onaway (11-0) 31
Others receiving votes: Genesee Christian 24, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20, Lake Leelanau St Mary 13, Ellsworth 11, Deckerville 9, Colon 7, Clarkston Everest Catholic 7, Buckley 4, Wakefield-Marenisco 2, Eau Claire 1, Norway 1.
Olympics
Tuesday’s Scores
Tuesday, February 8
CURLING
Bronze Medal
Sweden 9, Britain 3
Gold Medal
Italy 8, Norway 5
ICE HOCKEY
Women
Canada 4, United States 2
Japan 3, Czech Republic 2, Japan wins 1-0 in shootout
Finland 5, ROC 0
Sweden 3, Denmark 1
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
MLB
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Joe Ayrault manager Wisconsin (High-A Central); Victor Estevez manager Central-Carolina (Low-A East); Natanael Mejia manager of the Dominical Summer League Brewers; Rick Sweet manager, Al LeBoeuf hitting coach, Jeremy Accardo pitching coach, Ned Yost IV coach, Sean Isaac development coach, Jeff Paxson athletic trainer, Myles Fish assistant athletic trainer and Andrew Emmick strength and conditioning specialist of Nashville (Triple-A East).