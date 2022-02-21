PREP HOOPS
Associated Press Rankings
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses.
Boys Basketball
Division 1
1. Detroit King (5) (16-1) 75
2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-4) 70
3. Muskegon (13-1) 62
4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-4) 60
5. Grand Rapids Northview (16-1) 56
6. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3) 47
7. Hamtramck (14-2) 45
8. Grand Haven (16-1) 33
9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (12-5) 26
10. Oak Park (12-3) 24
Others receiving votes: Rockford 19, Warren De La Salle 13, Grand Blanc 13, East Lansing 12, River Rouge 12, Detroit Western International 11, Detroit Catholic Central 7, Canton 6, Ann Arbor Huron 5, Detroit Renaissance 3, North Farmington 1.
Division 2
1. Williamston (5) (17-0) 75
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-1) 70
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (17-0) 65
4. Ferndale (13-2) 59
5. Croswell-Lexington (15-0) 56
6. Benton Harbor (15-2) 45
7. Marshall (16-1) 44
8. Onsted (17-0) 37
9. Parchment (17-1) 35
10. Freeland (16-0) 34
Others receiving votes: Romulus Summit Academy 25, Standish Sterling Central 16, Olivet 8, Carrollton 7, Saginaw 6, Detroit Edison 5, Ovid-Elsie 4, Warren Lincoln 3, Warren Michigan Collegiate 3, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2, Battle Creek Harper Creek 1.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (5) (15-1) 75
2. Reese (14-2) 69
3. Menominee (15-2) 60
4. Schoolcraft (15-2) 58
5. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-0) 57
6. Traverse City St. Francis (14-2) 47
7. Benzonia Benzie Central (15-1) 44
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (13-2) 32
9. Detroit Loyola (12-5) 28
10. Bad Axe (14-2) 25
Others receiving votes: Vandercook Lake 24, Mesick 22, Maple City Glen Lake 16, Grandville Calvin Christian 14, Blanchard Montabella 11, Centreville 7, Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Napoleon 2, Painesdale Jeffers 1, Ecorse 1, Erie-Mason 1.
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian (3) (14-4) 72
2. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (17-0) 71
3. Hillman (1) (18-0) 63
4. New Buffalo (16-1) 53
5. Powers North Central (14-2) 49
5. Rudyard (15-1) 49
7. Ewen-Trout Creek (14-2) 45
8. Munising (13-1) 35
9. Bellevue (13-2) 34
10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (10-4) 30
Others receiving votes: Onaway 21, Lake Leelanau St Mary 14, Eau Claire 10, Genesee Christian 10, Colon 9, Ellsworth 7, Hillsdale Academy 7, Nah Tah Wahsh 7, Buckley 5, Deckerville 4, Norway 3, Clarkston Everest Catholic 1, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 1.
Girls Basketball
Division 1
1. West Bloomfield (3) (15-1) 73
2. Hudsonville (2) (16-2) 69
3. Hartland (17-1) 65
4. Midland Dow (17-1) 60
5. Parma Western (17-1) 58
6. Wayne Memorial (17-1) 48
7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (19-1) 41
8. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-3) 31
T9. Rockford (16-2) 30
T9. Byron Center (15-2) 30
Others receiving votes: Dearborn Divine Child 17, Bloomfield Hills Marian 16, Dexter 15, Battle Creek Lakeview 14, Grosse Pointe North 14, East Lansing 11, South Lyon East 4, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 2, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1, Macomb Dakota 1.
Division 2
1. Detroit Edison (4) (8-3) 74
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (17-1) 69
3. Redford Westfield Prep (16-1) 65
4. Frankenmuth (16-1) 60
5. Portland (17-1) 50
6. Newaygo (17-1) 49
7. Lansing Catholic (16-1) 46
8. Edwardsburg (18-0) 45
9. Ovid-Elsie (17-0) 35
10. Chelsea (16-2) 29
Others receiving votes: Lake Fenton 22, Houghton 14, Tecumseh 13, Otsego 11, Marine City 4, Detroit Country Day 4, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3, Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Romulus 2, Sparta 1, Clawson 1.
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (15-2) 74
2. Kent City (18-0) 69
3. Maple City Glen Lake (1) (19-0) 67
4. Sandusky (17-0) 56
5. St. Ignace (16-2) 51
6. Niles Brandywine (16-1) 50
T7. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (14-1) 40
T7. Calumet (15-2) 40
9. Schoolcraft (17-1) 29
10. Harbor Springs (17-2) 23
Others receiving votes: Elk Rapids 22, McBain 19, Grass Lake 11, Brooklyn Columbia Central 7, Sanford-Meridian 7, Watervliet 7, Lake City 6, 17, Erie-Mason 6, Bloomingdale 6, Blissfield 4, Jonesville 3, Hart 2, Hartford 1.
Division 4
1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (17-0) 75
2. Plymouth Christian Academy (15-3) 68
3. Fowler (15-3) 64
4. Athens (16-1) 61
5. Carney-Nadeau (15-1) 55
6. Baraga (16-1) 50
7. Saginaw Nouvel (14-3) 38
T8. Posen (12-1) 35
T8. Pickford (14-2) 35
10. Gaylord St. Mary (17-2) 31
Others receiving votes: Adrian Lenawee Christian 21, Pittsford 18, Mackinaw City 10, Mendon 10, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10, Munising 4, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 4, Rudyard 4, Ewen-Trout Creek 3, Coleman 2, Colon 1, Frankfort 1.
