TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Kenneth K. Wyckoff, Ph.D., passed away Nov. 26, 2020, in Traverse City. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 14, 2021 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m…