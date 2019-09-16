XC

Week 2

Super 10 Boys

1. Brighton 

2. Romeo 

3. Dexter 

4. Saline 

5. Ann Arbor Skyline 

6. Otsego 

7. Pinckney 

8. Salem 

9. Fremont 

10. Clarkston 

Super 10 Girls 

1. East Grand Rapids 

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

3. Traverse City Central 

4. Petoskey 

5. Northville 

6. Saline 

7. Salem 

8. Hart

9. Frankenmuth 

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern 

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton 

2. Ann Arbor Skyline 

3. Dexter 

4. Romeo 

5. Clarkston 

6. Saline 

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

8. Salem 

9. Hartland 

10. Pinckney 

11. Ann Arbor Huron

12. Grandville 

13. Traverse City Central 

14. Northville 

15. Caledonia 

H.M. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 

H.M. Detroit Catholic Central 

H.M. Lowell

H.M. Plymouth 

H.M. Zeeland West 

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

2. Traverse City Central

3. Northville

4. Saline

5. Salem 

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Plymouth 

8. Brighton

9. Caledonia

10. Rockford

11 DeWitt 

12. Troy 

13. Bay City Western

14. Fenton 

15. Okemos 

H.M. Portage Central

H.M. Holt 

H.M. Romeo

H.M. Temperance Bedford

H.M Grand Blanc

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Otsego 

2. Fremont 

3. Haslett 

4. Grand Rapids Christian 

5. Chelsea 

6. St Johns 

7. Dearborn Divine Child 

8. Sparta 

9. Yale 

10. East Grand Rapids 

11. Allendale 

12. Flint Powers Catholic 

13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

14. Lansing Catholic 

15. St Clair

H.M. Linden 

H.M. Adrian 

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey 

3. Frankenmuth 

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern 

5. Cadillac 

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Spring Lake 

8. Plainwell 

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Otsego 

10. Flint Powers Catholic 

12. Warren Regina 

13. St Johns 

14. Lansing Catholic 

15. Mason 

H.M. Tecumseh 

H.M. Allendale 

H.M. Bloomfield Hills Marian 

H.M. Linden

H.M. Marshall 

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton 

2. Grandville Calvin Christian 

3. Pewamo Westphalia 

4. Charlevoix 

5. Hart 

6. Traverse City St Francis 

7. Benzie Central 

8. Saugatuck

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. St Louis

11. Shepherd

12. Harbor Springs 

13. Montrose 

14. Caro - 

15. Bloomingdale

H.M. New Lothrop

H.M. Leslie

H.M. Ithaca

H.M. Parchment 

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart 

2. Benzie Central 

3. Clare 

4. Shepherd

5. Pewamo Westphalia 

6. Grandville Calvin Christian 

7. Ithaca 

8. Traverse City St Francis 

9. McBain

10. Boyne City 

10. St Louis 

12. Charlevoix 

13. Roscommon 

14. Harbor Springs

15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 

H.M. Kent City 

H.M. Saugatuck 

H.M. Hanover Horton 

H.M. Reese 

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge 

2. East Jordan 

3. Unionville Sebewaing 

4. Concord 

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 

6. Carson City Crystal 

7. Petoskey St Michael Academy

8. Morrice 

9. Webberville 

10. Mayville 

11. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

12. Mason County Eastern 

13. Blanchard Montabella 

14. Lawrence 

15. Deckerville 

H.M. Hillsdale Academy 

H.M. Bridgman 

H.M. Dansville

H.M. Saranac 

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian 

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Hudson 

5. Fowler 

6. Bridgman 

7. Carson City Crystal 

8. Pittsford 

9. East Jordan 

10. Battle Creek St Philip 

10. Kalamazoo Christian 

12. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 

13. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

14. Harbor Beach 

15. Owendale Gagetown 

H.M. Allen Park Cabrini 

H.M. Maple City Glen Lake 

