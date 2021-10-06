ARCADIA — After it first made the list in 2003, Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course has been recognized as one of the top public golf courses in the country.
This time the Bluffs Course had some company on the Golf Digest’s 2021 list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses — from itself.
The Arcadia Bluffs South Course in Bear Lake also made the magazine’s list of the best public golf courses in the country. The South Course debuted at No. 52 on the Golf Digest rankings.
The Arcadia Bluffs Course was ranked No. 14 in the 2021 rankings, down one spot from No. 13 in 2020. The Arcadia Bluffs Course has been ranked by Golf Digest every year since 2003, and climbed as high as No. 10.
The Golf Digest article said Arcadia Bluffs was somewhat overlooked in the rankings.
“Can a 100 Greatest course be a sleeper?” the article said. “Arcadia Bluffs has been overshadowed by No. 2 Pacific Dunes, ever since it finished second to it in the Best New Upscale Public Course race of 2001. And likewise second-fiddle to No. 12 (on America’s 100 Greatest Courses) Crystal Downs, a neighbor every northern Michigan visitor wants to play, even though it’s private and Arcadia is public. And even by Whistling Straits, the imitation links on the opposite side of Lake Michigan that Arcadia Bluffs resembles, although the sand dunes at Arcadia are natural, not manmade.”
As for the new South Course, the Golf Digest article said the challenge for architects Dana Fry and Jason Straka was to create a course golfers would want to play as much as the original course. Golf Digest said the South Course accomplished it by creating “a throwback in time” with the landscape, including different routes to play a hole.
“Where the Bluffs Course is a feast for the eye, the South Course is a treat for the intellect,” the Golf Digest article said.
The first Arcadia Bluffs course did create some controversy with environmentalists in 2019, according to a Detroit Free Press article. The Arcadia Bluffs website initially encouraged golfers to hit a ball into Lake Michigan off No. 12 tee, but later erected a sign warning golfers not to do so after a diver commissioned by the Free Press found hundreds of golf balls on the lake bottom in about an hour, according to the article.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sent Arcadia Bluffs a compliance communication, advising against the practice it considered littering, according to the Free Press article.
Another regional course, the Links/Quarry Course at Bay Harbor in Petoskey, also cracked the top 100 list from Golf Digest. Ranked No. 80 in 2020, the Links/Quarry course climbed to No. 63 in 2021.
“Moving up 17 spots on this Golf Digest ranking is very significant and a testament to the great work the Boyne Golf team has done over the years with some minor course changes, tree removal, and tee positioning all to improve variety, shot values and the overall fun factor in playing one of the most scenic golf courses in the country,” Boyne Senior Vice President of Golf Operations Bernie Friedrich said in a release.
The Bay Harbor entry joined Arcadia Bluffs in the Golf Digest list in 2003. The highest ranking to date was No. 23.
“One of three grand ‘new Pebble Beaches’ that debuted in the late 1990s, Bay Harbor was ranked third in Golf Digest’s survey of Best New Upscale Public Courses of 1999, behind the twin juggernauts (and fellow Pebble Beach clones) Bandon Dunes and Whistling Straits,” the Golf Digest entry said. “Bay Harbor consists of 27 holes, but we rank its Links 9, which plays mostly on a plateau overlooking Lake Michigan, and its Quarry 9, which dips in and out of a lakefront stone quarry.”
Just four other Michigan courses cracked Golf Digest’s list.
Three of the four were located in Roscommon as Forest Dunes Golf Course was No. 33, The Loop at Forest Dunes (Black) was No. 59 and The Loop at Forest Dunes (Red) was No. 78. The Marquette Golf Course (Greywalls) was ranked No. 67.
The complete list of the top 100 public courses in America is available at https://www.golfdigest.com/gallery/americas-100-greatest-public-courses-ranking.