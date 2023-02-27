Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 28F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.