TRAVERSE CITY — Anci Dy didn’t wait to make her decision.
She found the school she liked, and decided she didn’t see how it could be topped.
The Traverse City West star golfer committed to the University of Indianapolis, the 2018 Division 2 national champions.
“I’m kind of glad it’s over,” Dy said. “It’s never really over, I guess. My sister was really happy for me. I didn’t know I could find a school that could top it.”
First off, the Greyhounds have one of the country’s best Division 2 programs, winning national championship two of the last five years and claiming the 2018 title by 38 strokes.
Second, business is one of the school’s biggest programs, and that matches up with Dy’s choice of major.
“The coaches and philosophy as a team really stuck out to me,” Dy said. “The environment was comforting to me, which was big to my family and I.”
Dy said the coaching staff treats players very personally, focusing on development both as a player and person.
The Greyhounds have won the Great Lakes Valley Conference in each of head coach Brent Nicoson’s eight seasons leading the women’s program, and became the first non-Florida team to win the D2 national title in 2015. Indianapolis finished in the top 10 of the national championships in all eight seasons as well.
This season, the Hounds already claimed three of their first five tournaments.
“The team chemistry is so unique,” Dy said. “It’s competitive, but it’s also fun.”
Four of the team’s current eight players come from outside the United States, hailing from Germany, Guatemala, Colombia and Canada. Another, junior Anna Kramer of Spring Lake, is someone Dy has played in tournaments with over the years.
Dy, an three-time all-state pick and 2019 Super Team selection by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association, join former Northville golfer Nicole Whatley is also in the same Indy recruiting class. The two also played in tournaments together.
Dy also considered Central Michigan University, Ferris State University (the alma mater of her swing coach, Scott Wilson), Rutgers and Louisville.
“I felt like (coach Nicoson) really cared about me,” Dy said. “It’s not like the others didn’t, but he was really persistent. I wanted to be part of a team that strives to be the best and works individually to succeed together.”
