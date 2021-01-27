Unlike many of my peers, I was a bit of a prude when it came to underage drinking. The opportunity certainly presented itself, but it just never interested me. The advantage of this (aside from sidestepping certain tales of embarrassment and the sure punishment of being caught) is that I avoided the stage of drinking bad beer.
I feel the need to pause here and acknowledge that everyone’s palate is different and that outside of infection or off-flavor, it really is subjective to call a beer bad. What I actually mean is that I never regularly drank anything but craft beer.
My first beer, or “gateway” beer was Oberon, a Michigan symbol of summer — the easy-sipping American Wheat Ale from Bell’s Brewery. I liked the flavors I described at the time as bready, fruity, and spiced. I also found the fact that it often was served with an orange on the rim endearing. My 21st summer was a love affair — just me and my Oberon.
It did not take long to expand my horizons. I had a few older and supposedly more experienced friends to lead me by the hand into the big wide world of craft beer. I distinctly remember the day we were all sitting around a well-worn graffiti-laden table in our college town’s dive bar, a cacophony of punk music coming from the jukebox (yes they actually still had a jukebox, I’m not just romanticizing here …) and my friends thought it would be funny to order me an IPA.
Poised and waiting, they were holding in their laughter, anticipating my reaction to the first sip to be something foul, but the joke was on them — I loved it! There was something about the bitter assault and dancing citrus notes on my palate that just floored me. I was a converted hophead, and there was no going back.
The next step in my craft beer education was just that — a proper education.
I was a flagship server at a brand new brewery straight out of college, and they went above and beyond ensuring that everyone in their company knew beer, and knew it well. I don’t just mean knowing the basics — I mean knowing the historical origins of a style and identifying beers in a blind taste taste. They also paid for their staff to take the first level of the Cicerone® exam, which is the beer world’s equivalent of a sommelier.
I loved it. I have since worked many other exceptional jobs in the brewing industry, but I will always look fondly back on my first job, which gave me the extra hunger and passion for craft beer knowledge and history.
What about you? How did you get into drinking craft beer? Do you have a memorable experience or gateway beer that lured you in? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to reach out at the email below.