Indoor Farmers Market begins Saturday
TRAVERSE CITY — The seasonal Indoor Farmers Market in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons begins Saturday, Nov. 7.
Vendors will be spaced apart in the North Mercato and Kirkbride Hall. Signage inside will help guide shoppers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Saturday through April. When inside, shoppers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Food for Thought wins Scovie award
TRAVERSE CITY — Food for Thought’s hot sauce Scorpion’s Sting won a silver medal in the All-Natural-XXX Hot category in 2021 Scovie Awards.
The product combines Trinidad Scorpion chile peppers with roasted poblanos and jalapenos, according to a release.
Contest entries had to be received by Sept. 11 to be considered for the 2021 awards. More than 80 judges sampled products in four divisions. The XXX category is reserved for super-hot peppers, according to the contest website.
Public input on specialty crop block grant
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering a public input opportunity for the Michigan Specialty Crop Block Grant Program through Dec. 11.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program awards funds to projects to enhance the competitiveness of Michigan specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Comments regarding 2021 grant priorities can be emailed to mda-grants@michigan.gov by 5 p.m. on Dec. 11. Comments received will be considered when developing final program priorities for 2021. The 2021 grant round will be announced in January 2021.
More information is available at www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.
Agri-tourism operators: Do business safely
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development wants the state’s agri-tourism operators to remain vigilant and follow specific COVID-19 guidance to ensure the safety of all employees and customers.
“Michigan is home to a wide array of delicious products and these farms play a critical role in our food supply chain and a source of great outdoor family entertainment,” MDARD Director Gary McDowel said in a release.
“Our agri-tourism operators must remain vigilant in adhering to specific guidance such as social distancing in the retail and field areas, using masks, and taking the necessary steps to protect public health.”
Businesses or operations are subject to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) Gathering Prohibition and Face Coverings Order, as well as the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Rules on COVID-19.
Information around the pandemic is changing rapidly.
The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.