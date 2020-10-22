Wild Ones to host Zoom on groundcovers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Chapter of Wild Ones will host an online meeting on “The Challenge of Groundcovers” via Zoom on Nov. 4, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Periwinkle (or myrtle or Vinca), sweet woodruff, lily-of-the-valley, and snow-on-the-mountain are beautiful in gardens, but cause real harm in our woodlands by crowding out wildflowers and failing to provide habitat for birds and butterflies.
Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network Coordinator Katie Grzesiak will talk about the problems posed by these invasive species and ways to instead use native plants, including where to purchase native plants locally.
If interested in attending the session, email elsner@msu.edu by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, and request the link to the Zoom meeting. There is no fee to attend this program.
Wild Ones is a national conservation organization encouraging the use of native plants in landscaping to benefit wildlife.
