USDA expands grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — The United States Department of Agriculture is making an additional $35 million available this year in the Value-Added Producer Grant Program to support agricultural producers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. In total, $76 million is available.
The Department also has extended the application deadline to May 4, 2021. USDA originally opened the application window on Dec. 21, 2020, with an application due date of March 22, 2021.
The amended notice also reduces the matching requirement for applicants seeking the $35 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
Applicants are encouraged to start the application process now. Before applying, applicants should: 1) Request a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number if your organization does not already have one; and 2) Register your organization with the System for Award Management (SAM).
Questions may be directed to Donald Mulson at 517-324-5219 or Bobbie Morrison at 517-324-5222.
Czech senate rejects local food legislation
PRAGUE — The Czech Parliament's upper house on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected draft legislation to reduce dependency on imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be on sale in supermarkets.
Members of the Senate voted 75-0 against the bill, under which the percentage of Czech food sold in stores bigger than 4305 sq. feet would be a minimum 55% in 2022 and rise to at least 73% in 2028.
The lower house of Parliament, which approved the controversial requirement in January, can override the Senate’s rejection by a simple majority.
The bill was drafted by the opposition populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party that pushed it through the lower house with the help from the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the opposition Communists.