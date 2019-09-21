By Stan Moore
My favorite conference to attend each year is the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference. I have made almost every meeting since 1994, three years after I started with Michigan State University Extension. I’ve had the privilege to serve in the leadership of this organization, but I can honestly say that over my career I have gained much more that I could possibly give.
At this conference, I always bring back new knowledge for my job, get reinvigorated about agriculture, and am challenged to re-think commonly held “rules of thumb” or consensus ideas. My colleagues from other states provide this through the many presentations that they give throughout the conference.
We also have some great keynote speakers. One of our keynotes this year was Damian Mason, who speaks nationally on “The Business of Agriculture”, and hosts a podcast by the same name. Damian certainly provided an invigorating talk about agriculture and Extension, but it was his challenge to a consensus idea that grabbed my attention.
For most of my career, agriculture and those serving agriculture, and to a lesser extent the general public, have been hearing about the number of people we will need to feed in the future. Recent United Nations world populations projections would put this number at 11 billion by 2100.
That’s a lot of people to feed, especially when we look at the current world population of just under 8 billion. Three billion additional people would place a lot of pressure on our land resources, food resources, and the farmers who grow our food. It also has implications on policy decisions both nationally and globally.
Damian Mason challenged this 11 billion number and cited a book by Dr. Darrel Bricker and John Ibbitson, titled “Empty Planet.” Damian and these authors take a different read on the population numbers and the forces at play.
They suggest a population decline by the year 2100 rather than a population increase of 3 billion people. In a recent podcast with Damian, Dr. Bricker shared the research that he and Mr. Ibbitson did in preparation for the book.
Dr. Bricker also shared the danger of “vertical knowledge” where “everybody knows it,” but everybody just could be wrong.
Dr. Bricker pointed out that the idea that we will run out of food is not something new.
Robert Malthus, English economist and agronomist, back in 1798 discussed the earth’s inability to feed an ever-expanding population. However, agricultural efficiency and production has been able to more than compensate for the population growth to date. (Take a moment and thank your local farmer today!) Can agriculture continue to meet the demand with a population growth headed toward 11 billion?
If Dr. Bricker is correct, the real question should be, “How will agriculture respond to a population when it begins to decline and continues to age?”
For agriculture the production and policy implications are immense.
More and cheaper food begins to make little sense if your market is shrinking. There is little profit to be made in an oversupply scenario. However, there may be profit opportunities in filling niche markets for aging demographics and areas of the world that still are showing population growth. Nutrient dense, high-quality food for senior populations is certainly a market. Producing the food that growing areas of the world want to buy is another opportunity.
Dr. Bricker continued in the podcast to describe this lower population also shifting to urban settings, becoming older, and leaning toward a more female population. He explained that as families become urbanized they tend to have smaller families, and this urbanization will exacerbate the population decline as couples make the economic decision to have fewer kids. He also said that as young couples work toward establishing each of their careers, before starting their families, the outcome is smaller families. How will agriculture market to these shifting demographics?
So, will it be “Feed the World” and 11 billion people, or will it be 8 to 9 billion people, peaking in the middle of this century and then beginning to decline, as Dr. Bricker and Damian Mason forecast?
Before you label these authors as “deniers” let’s go back to the U.N. population projections. Within the U.N.’s “Total Population” graph for the world, they include a range of +/- half a child. If one looks at the population curve for minus half a child, the world population tops at about 9 billion, and does so around 2050. In fact, by 2100, that same curve shows the world population to be lower than our current population.
One final note: At the end of our NACAA conference this year, I was able to join two of my colleagues, from Alabama and Georgia, in producing a podcast with Damian. Tune in to hear about the past, present and future of Extension in agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.