By Nikki Rothwell
For the first time ever, the Northwest Michigan Orchard and Vineyard Show is going virtual!
As with many events, the region’s premier fruit educational show is moving to a virtual platform as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This event typically is held in mid-January at the Grand Traverse Resort where we hold an in-person, two-day educational session and a top-notch trade show. In most years, the annual show attracts 350 to 400 participants, mostly from northwest Michigan, but also from Wisconsin, Utah, as well as growers from around the state.
This year’s online program has the potential to reach growers from further afar, and we have had interest from producers in The Netherlands, Italy, Iran and Finland. When all tallies are in, it will be exciting to review participants’ locations.
Despite some of the positive aspects of a virtual show, we know that many regional growers will miss the comradery of an in-person event — as will all the MSU staff!
Additionally, our loyal sponsors, donors and vendors will not be able to communicate face-to-face with participants about new products, equipment, and technology. To this end, the show offered the first 250 participants with a 2021 goodie bag filled with companies’ swag to help promote their businesses when we cannot be together in a trade show room. We want to acknowledge Greenstone Farm Credit Services for helping make these bags available to participants. And as always, thank you for the continued support of vendors and sponsors that make the Orchard and Vineyard Show happen.
Even if this year’s Orchard and Vineyard Show is not face-to-face, the educational portion of the event will continue to provide high-quality, up-to-date information for producers as we head into the 2021 growing season.
We will cover disease and insect management topics, particularly as growers continue to fight to protect crops against spotted wing drosophila and ongoing issues with the fungal disease cherry leaf spot. We have some excellent new information on both topics that growers will find valuable and will hopefully incorporate some of these strategies into this year’s management programs. We will also cover horticultural advances in tart cherry systems.
The wine grape educational sessions are unique this year. The educational focus will be on many topics, including grape vine trunk disease management as well as cultural and biological methods for managing other vineyard diseases. At the request of the wine grape industry in northwest Michigan, the educational session also will include a presentation on storing wine in cans, which is a new addition to many of our region’s wine offerings.
If growers have not yet registered for the 2021 Orchard and Vineyard Show, they can do so at https://events.anr.msu.edu/OrchardandVineyardShow/. Growers can also visit the new Grand Traverse Fruit Growers’ Council website to find the online registration: https://2021northwestmichiganorchardandvineyardshow.wordpress.com/.
This meeting is coordinated in collaboration with the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers’ Council, Parallel 45, Michigan Wine Collaborative, the Cherry Marketing Institute, and Michigan State University Extension and AgBioResearch.
Although we cannot gather in-person for this year’s show, we hope we will see you on our virtual Orchard and Vineyard Show platform. We are hoping to be back together again in 2022.