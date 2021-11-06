By Samantha Wolfe
I attended “The History of Nugent Farms” presented recently by the Benzie Area Historical Society at the Mills Community House in Benzonia. Growing up in the area, Nugent is a household name; connecting more with the agricultural community, I was interested in what the brothers, Duane, Neil, and Jim would share.
The presentation was well-attended by young and old alike, and was absolutely the highlight of my week! Seeing how farming has changed within only a few generations — and within the local community — was both heartwarming and insightful.
A few noteworthy farming practices and family shenanigans from days gone by include …
Carving ice out of Upper Herring Lake and storing it in the barn for cooling pads for cherries. After being shaken from the trees, cherries are put in large tanks where, today, cold water is added via PVC pipes to firm them up for transport. The Nugent brothers remembered one year when they went to add new blocks of ice to the barn, and there was still some left from the previous year!
The last team of horses, Queenie and Bessie, before the family purchased a tractor. Not only have tractors become the norm in farming these days, they have moved beyond mechanical developments and often are run with software.
Their father’s reflection that the biggest change he personally remembered in farming was access to electricity. Talk about things we take for granted today.
Walking to the one-room school house on Demerly Road and eating leeks along the way to get out of class — and also not going home when the teacher asked, to play in the woods all day instead. Their mother quickly caught onto Duane’s shenanigans when the teacher stopped over at the house one afternoon!
Ski jumpers. The boys’ father, Chester Nugent, would make ski jumpers for recreation and competition. (See photo.) These were a local legend I’ve heard about from my own grandfather.
For 22 years, there was at least one sibling in the Nugent family at Michigan State. Jim went on to work for MSU Extension and at the Horticulture Research Station until his retirement, while Duane and Neil both beelined for other career paths after growing up on the family farm — but have been cornerstones of the Benzie community.
As one attendee pointed out, these stories are not isolated to the Nugent family. Of course, the name is well-known, and as someone else pointed out, “The Nugents had more fun!”, but these are community stories that can be found quite easily if you only know where to look.
There are several historical societies and community event spaces in the region that host similar events that I would encourage anyone to attend, especially if it’s a topic that’s new or unknown to you!
Finally, the Benzie Area Historical Society requested at the event that anyone who might have knowledge of old farming implements and tools, and some time to spare, might help them identify some agricultural donations that have been made to the museum. If interested, call 231-882-5539 or email info@benziemuseum.org.