By Kimberly Conaghan
Food universally connects all people; therefore analyzing and making change to the systems surrounding food is no easy task.
For the past 10 years, the Northwest Michigan Food and Farming Network (FFN) has impacted the region’s food system through mindful examination and quick, collaborative action. Now, it seeks to celebrate its victories and forge a path to continued collective impact at its 2020 Annual Summit.
Back in 2010, the Food & Farming Network spawned out of a 5-year planning process across six counties called the Grand Vision. Two goals developed; one, to create a more resilient agricultural sector, and two, increase the amount of food purchased locally in our region to 20 percent by the year 2020. By working diligently in five task forces, Food Access, Local Food Sales, Farmland Resources, Farm to Institution, and Agribusiness Generation, the FFN shaped northern Michigan’s food future. Much of the work of the FFN happens invisibly, yet it has also produced many tangible outcomes seen in today’s food landscape.
“We’ve examined dozens of strategies to meet these goals, starting with the low hanging fruit (mostly), and over the past 10 years have been blessed to hit a few home runs,” said Wendy Wieland, Michigan State University Extension Community Food Systems Program Instructor, Product Center Innovation Counselor and chair of the FFN. “Some of the biggest wins have come from areas where network members and their organizations have dug down deeply and created groundbreaking initiatives.”
The network is made up of a dynamic assembly of organizations, businesses, and individuals, including farmers and food producers, retail and institutional food buyers, processors and distributors, youth and community groups, business and governmental leaders, health and employment advocates, farm and land conservators, and financial experts.
“Think of us as a defacto ‘Chamber of Commerce’ for the 10-county food and farming sector,” said Wieland. “We come together, share the work that we all do to improve our food system, opening our individual initiatives to both be informed and improved by the work of others in our network, and then proactively plan for areas of commonalities and points of intersection.”
This year the FFN is hosting its 2020 Summit with a dual purpose: to celebrate the success of the network, particularly in regard to the individuals who selflessly served for the greater good of the network, and to engage the community for ideas on how to lead in the next chapter of its work. With support from Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the network will reflect on its past work, assess community needs, and look to find its direction for the next 10 years and beyond.
“We’re ready to see who wants to come together to plan the next 10 years, and people want to galvanize even more for a shared vision. We’ve been priming this for the last 10 years,” said Josh Stoltz, Executive Director of Grow Benzie and a key member of the FFN leadership team.
The FFN couldn’t be examining its role in the regional food system at a better time as the local agricultural community faces a slew of wicked problems with the need for almost immediate solutions, a key strength of an organized network.
The Food and Farming Network Summit takes place Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30-7:30 pm at the Boardman River Nature Center of the Grand Traverse Area Conservation District at 1450 Cass Rd, Traverse City, 49685. For more information, call (231) 941-0960 or visit foodandfarmingnetwork.com. Any persons that care about the future of food are encouraged to attend.
