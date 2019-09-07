By Meghan Mcdermott
Eighteen years ago, the local food movement was just dawning across America.
That dawning inspired the team at Groundwork (then named Michigan Land Use Institute) to write a report titled “The New Entrepreneurial Agriculture: A Key Piece of the Farmland Protection Puzzle.”
The report laid out a vision for a food system that was simple yet powerful: people would eat food that is produced near where they live. If that were to happen, farmland would be preserved because farm families would have steady income, and people would eat healthier food, helping solve the nation’s health crisis — in part because the nutrition quality of fresh food diminishes as it travels great distance and is stored.
The idea of a local food system was both ancient and radically new.
Ancient because for eons local food was all anyone on the planet ate. And radically new because we had created a modern food system that ships a head of lettuce 3,000 miles. Today, northwest lower Michigan can take great pride — immense pride — in the fact that many people here saw the plain wisdom of a local food economy and have made our region one of the most-respected local food hubs in the nation.
Later this month, national thought leaders in local food will affirm our region’s leadership when they join regional and state leaders September 26–29 at Hagerty Center to explore how we can harness the full potential of local food to improve the health of individuals, families and entire communities (see the agenda at farmsfoodhealth.org). It’s one of just a few such conferences in the country.
Though the core audience will be health and food professionals, anyone interested in local food diet and economy is welcome.
One event that will give a rich overview of conference content is the Keynote Evening. Three of our national keynote speakers — Dr. Drew Ramsey, Dr. Stephen Rivard and Dr. Oran Hesterman — will explore a provocative set of topics.
- 1. How biota in the soil impacts the growth of healthy food and, likewise, how healthy biota in our bodies can reduce bodily inflammation and improve neurotransmitter production.
- 2. How we can harness the power of financial markets to greatly increase the acreage of organic farmland.
- 3. How we can move toward a food system that assures all Americans have access to healthy food — and the resulting mental, physical, and cultural health benefits.
As America continues to grapple with out-of-control healthcare costs and a health crisis tied directly to diet, the plain and ancient wisdom of eating locally grown food becomes ever more supported by science and ever more compelling.
Local food is a transformative health idea, and choosing to eat food grown near where we live is an idea within our control, within our reach.
Join us in reaching! Tickets are $25 at farmsfoodhealth.org. Limited seating, so best to buy online, but also available at door. 5–9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Hagerty Center, Traverse City.
Bonus: Attend the free Expo, 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., also Friday, Sept. 27.
