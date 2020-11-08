Is your farm currently undergoing a farm succession, or will it in the near future? Every healthy family business goes through a succession every 25 to 30 years.
Your farm’s successful transition from one generation to the next will have a great impact on the likelihood of its survival in the future.
While technical plans and taxes often can dominate succession discussions, many other components to a successful transition should come first, and should take center stage.
Roger Betz, Farm Business Management Educator for Michigan State University Extension, recently shared six important goals for farm business succession to a group of MSU Educators. In this article, I will share them in Betz’ order of importance.
Goals for a successful farm succession plan: The family has to develop and execute the plan with an acceptable balance of these often conflicting goals.
Financial independence and security of the senior generation should be the top goal for any business. Understanding what the senior generation needs/wants for retirement needs to be matched up to what the farm can afford to pay, while also meeting the needs of the succeeding generation.
If the farm cannot afford what the senior generation needs/wants, then discussion can take place on a plan to address the conflicting goals. Does the farm need to expand? Will asset sales need to take place, leaving a smaller business for the next generation to operate?
These are tough questions, and tough decisions, and they all start out with discussion about needs of the senior generation, followed by needs of the junior generation.
Family harmony hinges on lots and lots of good communication. Having the senior generation drive this is important. They need to ask lots of questions to each of their heirs, those who plan to continue the farm and those that do not wish to farm.
Understanding the goals and expectations of all family members is important in formulating a plan that will work. Tough decisions will need to be made by the senior generation in regards to how the farm and assets will be transferred, and if equal vs. equitable vs. “what is needed” treatment of heirs will be used.
Opportunity for farming heirs. The senior generation will need to be very transparent with financials statements so the junior generation can put together a viable farm plan.
For the junior generation, the responsibilities include the development of business plans (including financial). What management areas need to be improved, how can the business support both generations?
As both generations work through this process, both need to focus on what they can bring to the table to make the transition possible, and set regular meetings to communicate.
What will the business structure be? How will both financial and management responsibilities be transferred to the next generation? Make sure there is agreement on who is responsible for what, and how that will be transferred over time. Remember management is more than financial, it is also production, information, marketing and personnel management.
Circumstances may change during the farm succession process, so a plan must be flexible.
Both generations should work through some “what if” scenarios to make sure that the plan can cover things like: financial projections being off, divorce in the family, unexpected death or disability, falling out between family members, changing markets, etc. All agreements should try to plan for these scenarios and include tools like buy/sell agreements or other ways to terminate the agreement.
Keep the plan relatively simple.
You want to include tools that will get the job done, not every tool possible in the toolbox.
The last goal is to minimize income and estate taxes. This is the least important of the six goals and generally is not the reason for failed business succession plans! Know the exemptions that exist, and talk to experts about alternative ways to transfer assets.
Remember you won’t create a perfect succession plan, but hopefully a good one that meets and balances these goals. There will be tradeoffs, requiring everyone involved to be realistic with expectations.
Start to plan today! Don’t put it off for a better time.
If you would like to discuss farm succession and tools that are available to help you with process, please feel free to reach out to me at moorest@msu.edu or 231-533-8818.