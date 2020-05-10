TRAVERSE CITY — Selflessness and community action, disagreements and profiteering — all are emerging as COVID-19 spreads across America. They also emerged in the 1940s as our parents and grandparents faced America’s entry into World War II.
That is arguably the last time America’s collective will was tested as it is being tested today.
Record-Eagle articles from 1942 reveal notable similarities between the two eras.
Happily, those accounts bring a message of hope.
The need for Americans to present an united front against a common enemy appears in both eras. On March 25th, 1942, the Record-Eagle ran a political cartoon showing a mighty Sword of Damocles, marked “one nation undivided,” hanging over Hitler’s head. Imagine replacing the Fuhrer’s image with one of the coronavirus.
Both generations confront a shortage of supplies. Today citizens are asked to scour their closets for gloves and other PPE items, and to sew makeshift medical masks.
Scrap cloth was also needed during World War II, much of it for rolling into bandages.
In 2020 quilters and seamstresses are gathering “hoarded” fabric from closets and drawers. They sew masks at home, safely observing “shelter in place” orders. In the 1940s women often gathered together to roll bandages.
Locally such meetings were held in places like the Ladies Library building in Traverse City, which still stands at 216 Cass St. Imagine 10 women gathered around a table piled high with fabric.
In keeping with the social norms of the day, cigarette smoke may well have filled the air. Hair pulled into snoods, shoulder pads accenting their shoulders, their intention was to support the nation.
Today’s mask makers have the same goal.
The March 25th, 1942 Record-Eagle also ran articles calling for scrap rubber.
Country-wide, citizens mobilized to collect scrap metal.
Here in northern Michigan, collecting milkweed became a major war effort.
Yes, milkweed. It was used as filler for flotation devices, replacing former fillers that came from countries occupied by America’s Axis enemies. As described by historian Gerald Wykes: “Milkweed-filled equipment saved downed aviators and soaking-wet sailors from slipping beneath the waves.”
It just so happened that northern Michigan was home to the largest concentration of wild milkweed in the country.
Nylon was needed to make glider tow ropes, parachutes and other military equipment. Women patriotically turned in their stockings, but were left with bare, stubbly, and “unfashionable” legs.
That led to a fashion trend that lasts into the present day: Shaving one’s legs.
Not all the similarities between the two eras are positive. A lead article on the front page of that same Record-Eagle was titled: “Quizzed on Astounding War Profits and Salaries.” The government was investigating a Cleveland manufacturing company for allegedly using money meant to be spent on airplane starters to pay excessive bonuses and salaries.
And, unfortunately, in 2020 there have been concerns about inappropriate stock trades and unconscionable price hikes.
Currently, deep disagreements exist about how to proceed in battling COVID-19. The mood is far different from the unity the nation displayed after the attack on Pearl Harbor. However, before that attack, many Americans were isolationists while others felt the country needed to assist the Allied nations.
A June 11th, 1942 Record-Eagle article entitled “Must win Peace as Well as War” shows that during World War II the nation’s leaders were aware of the need to protect the economy, just as leaders are today.
Those earlier government officials warned that “The United States must win the war by using all-out force, and then preserve victory through wisdom in leading other nations to economic security. ‘We must never for a moment forget that we can win the victory and still lose the war, lose the very things which give the struggle we are making meaningful and significant,’ said our country’s first Secretary of War, Henry Knox.”
Lastly, the nerves of both generations rattled at the country’s slow start in fighting the enemy.
For those in 2020, hope can be found in the experiences of 1941 and 1942.
While it is easy to look back at World War II as a “glory period” for American power, the truth is that for the first six months of this nation’s involvement in the war, things did not go well.
For years prior to the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, thousands of American government and military officials knew that America would eventually be pulled into World War II. Much like 21st century scientists knew of the likelihood of a pandemic spreading across the world.
Yet at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the country was woefully unprepared for war. The armed forces were notably small and poorly equipped. In January, 1942, 37 army divisions were in some state of training, and only one was fully deployable. Army planners estimated that victory would require 215 combat divisions.
As 1942 progressed, the war news was unremittingly disastrous. The Japanese and Germans won battle after battle, pushing the Allies almost out of the Pacific and almost off of the continent of Europe. After Pearl Harbor, the Philippines fell to the Japanese, the Bataan Death March occurred, and in May 1942 the aircraft carrier Lexington was lost in the battle of the Coral Sea.
It was not until the Battle of Midway, in June, 1942 that the American people were handed a clear-cut a victory on which to hang their hopes.
In March the federal Coronavirus Task Force announced that “the low end of the disease curve” will hopefully be reached by June, 2020.
While coincidental, let there be hope that these matching June dates are also fortuitous.
The lesson from World War II? Pull together, maintain hope, and do not let early setbacks dampen the nation’s spirit. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
