The good news for those that love to get out in the forest for springtime walks is that it’s almost morel mushroom season. And, I think that bodes well for physical distancing, which I also think will still be in place.
Hunting morels for me and most people that I know is mostly an individual foray. It’s something that’s easily done by yourself. The only time I ever hunted with anyone was another family member that I lived with, and that wasn’t often.
In fact most fungi hunters will go out of their way to avoid other people when heading to a favorite location. It’s not a secret many are willing to share, especially if it has been producing morels for years.
I know in the 40-some years I’ve been looking for that wrinkly looking mushroom with the withered cap I’ve found a number of locations that I rotate through from late April through May.
Some are pretty much my own, and some I know that I share with other hunters. Occasionally I’ll spot cars parked around the area or see another person in the distance. We seldom get close enough to speak. This spring I’ll make sure I don’t.
It’s normally just a great time to be roaming northern Michigan’s woodlands. Temperatures have warmed enough to feel comfortable. You don’t have to feel hurried against chill winds and cold.
I look forward to slow walks through the woods with my mesh bag and a walking stick that I named Gandalf. It has a head with a sorcerers cap carved on one end of a thick oak stick. I’ve had it for over 30 years.
It makes a great poking stick for moving twigs and leaves around when searching for those little woodland delicacies.
It’s a great time of year for a walk in the woods, and finding a stash of morels can be a nice bonus. Finding a stash of ticks not so much.
Ticks are also out, and after a mild winter are hungry.
Wear appropriate clothing and check yourself after the hunt.
Hunting morels for me and most people that I know
is mostly an individual foray. It’s something that’s
easily done by yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.