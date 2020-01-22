This is not a column.
It's not an article, an opinion piece, an editorial or a report.
This is a love letter.
(With apologies in advance to Elizabeth Barrett Browning.)
Horizon Books, I love thee to the depth and breadth and height your shelves can reach.
From the ending of Never Let Me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro, to the ideal grace of Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger.
Two novels I purchased from you, opened and started reading before I even left the store.
I love thee by sun and candle-light, by the fireplace next to the new cookbooks and by the glasses for sale on the front counter.
The wood-grained ones that make middle age instantly look like it might be a good option.
I love thee freely, as I watch (in my new glasses) through the front window, as men and women with their homemade signs face Front Street and strive for right.
Veterans for Peace, Occupy Traverse City, Climate Strike, Second Amendment Rights, Shut Down Line 5.
Vote Red, Vote Blue, Vote Green.
Just, you know, vote for something.
I love thee purely, Horizon Books, as I watch these citizens turn to passersby for praise.
And receive waves, horn blasts and even the occasional middle finger.
I love thee with the passion I've tried put into my own work. Five books, every one stocked, and re-stocked, on your shelves for the past decade.
I love thee on a summer's day when I duck out of the heat and dodge the crowds of tourists, safe in the knowledge I'm a local.
Which means I know where the cleanest restrooms are in all of downtown.
I love thee when shopping for a birthday present for my father, a week before the last birthday he will ever have.
This man who made me, was too too sick to read.
He was not too sick to appreciate the comfort of fuzzy socks a few January's ago, however, which I found in your store on a discounted Christmas display.
Somehow, buying these for him, soothed my new griefs.
I love thee, Horizon Books, with a love for the heroes (and anti-heroes) I met at 243 E. Front Street.
Katniss and Jack Reacher. Billy Lynn on the mound and the connivers in Wolf Hall. The Nickel Boys and the Handmaids.
