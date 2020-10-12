TCC10.jpg
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP FOOTBALL

Michigan Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Belleville (5) (4-0) 50

2. Davison (4-0) 40

(tie) Detroit Cass Tech (4-0) 40

4. Clarkston (4-0) 36

5. Detroit Catholic Central (4-0) 21

6. West Bloomfield (3-1) 19

(tie) Grandville (4-0) 19

8. Rockford (3-0) 14

9. Saline (4-0) 12

10. Canton (4-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Grand Blanc 4, Sterling Heights Stevenson 4, Macomb Dakota 3, Hudsonville 1, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 1.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Muskegon Mona Shores (5) (4-0) 50

2. East Lansing (4-0) 45

3. Midland (4-0) 32

4. Portage Northern (4-0) 31

5. Byron Center (4-0) 21

6. Wyandotte Roosevelt (3-0) 16

(tie)Fenton (4-0) 16

8. Grosse Pointe South (3-1) 13

9. Port Huron (4-0) 12

(tie) Traverse City Central (4-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Livonia Churchill 10, Warren Mott 7, Birmingham Seaholm 5, Lowell 2, Walled Lake Western 2, Midland Dow 1.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Muskegon (3) (3-1) 46

2. DeWitt (1) (4-0) 45

3. Detroit King (1) (3-1) 42

4. River Rouge (2-1) 34

5. Chelsea (4-0) 33

6. Zeeland West (4-0) 24

7. Birmingham Brother Rice (3-1) 21

8. Mason (4-0) 15

9. Riverview (4-0) 10

10. Stevensville Lakeshore (3-1) 2

Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 1, Parma Western 1, East Detroit 1.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (4-0) 49

2. Edwardsburg (4-0) 42

3. Detroit Country Day (1) (2-1) 35

4. Paw Paw (4-0) 34

5. Ortonville Brandon (4-0) 30

6. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-0) 23

7. Williamston (4-0) 22

8. Whitehall (4-0) 17

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-1) 14

10. North Branch (4-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Madison Heights Lamphere 1.

Division 5

School Total Points

1. Frankenmuth (2) (4-0) 47

2. Kingsley (1) (4-0) 44

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (4-0) 41

4. Marine City (4-0) 37

5. Portland (4-0) 28

6. Hopkins (4-0) 24

7. Reed City (4-0) 18

8. Olivet (4-0) 15

9. Lansing Catholic (3-1) 14

10. Kalamazoo United (4-0) 4

Others receiving votes: Belding 2. Freeland 1.

Division 6

School Total Points

1. Montague (5) (4-0) 50

2. Muskegon Catholic Central (4-0) 44

3. Millington (4-0) 36

4. Blissfield (4-0) 33

5. Clare (4-0) 25

6. Buchanan (4-0) 19

(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-0) 19

8. Clinton (3-1) 16

9. Erie-Mason (4-0) 14

10. Durand (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Glen Lake 5, Montrose 5, Gladstone 2, Manistee 1.

Division 7

School Total Points

1. Pewamo-Westphalia (4) (4-0) 40

2. Ithaca (4-0) 36

3. New Lothrop (4-0) 31

4. Schoolcraft (3-1) 25

5. Hemlock (4-0) 21

6. Detroit Loyola (4-0) 18

7. Charlevoix (4-0) 17

(tie) McBain (4-0) 17

9. Grass Lake (3-1) 7

10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-0) 3

Others receiving votes: Oscoda 2, Riverview Gabriel Richard 2, Lawton 1.

Division 8

School Total Points

1. Sand Creek (4) (4-0) 40

2. Fowler (4-0) 33

3. Addison (4-0) 31

4. Reading (3-1) 23

5. Clarkston Everest Catholic (4-0) 22

6. Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0) 14

7. Centreville (4-0) 13

8. Beal City (4-0) 10

9. Iron Mountain (4-0) 9

10. Flint Beecher (4-0) 6

(tie) Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: West Iron County 5, Mendon 5, Royal Oak Shrine 3.

Division 8 Player

School Total Points

1. Pickford (6) (4-0) 77

2. Powers North Central (4-0) 66

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (4-0) 65

4. Merrill (4-0) 55

5. Suttons Bay (4-0) 43

6. Portland St. Patrick (4-0) 34

(tie) Morrice (4-0) 34

8. Pellston (4-0) 18

9. Indian River-Inland Lakes (4-0) 16

10. Mayville (4-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Colon 6, Munising 6, Burr Oak 3, Martin 3, Gaylord St. Mary 2, Onaway 2, North Huron 1, Lake Linden-Hubbell 1.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you