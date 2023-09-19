From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union acquired the locations and assets of Old Mission Bank based in Sault Ste. Marie.
The acquisition was announced Monday by the Traverse City-based credit union, after the two institutions reached a purchase agreement back in January. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition of the Old Mission main office in Sault Ste. Marie and its Pickford branch will bring the number of 4Front locations across Northwest Michigan and the Eastern Upper Peninsula to 20, and grow 4Front’s assets to nearly $1.2 billion.
The two UP locations will operate as Old Mission, a Division of 4Front Credit Union.
“This strategic acquisition aligns with our mission of providing exceptional financial services and strengthens our commitment to supporting the financial success of our members and the communities we serve,” 4Front CEO Andy Kempf said in a media release announcing the transaction.
The deal is 4Front’s first bank acquisition, and the fourth credit union-bank transaction involving a Michigan-based bank since 2015, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence website.
Old Mission Bank was founded in 2000. It reported $130.2 million in assets at the end of the third quarter in 2022, and posted a net income of $884,000 in 2021. It was assisted in the transaction by the Hovde Group, while 4Front was served by McQueen Financial Advisors.
