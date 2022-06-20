PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Selections

DREAM TEAM

Coach of the Year: Matt Petry, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Position Name School Grade

P Brock Porter St. Mary’s 12

P Tate Farquhar Lakeland 12

P Wyatt Danilowicz TC West 12

P Noah Keller Goodrich 12

P Tommy Szczepanski Essexville-Garber 12

INF Jarren Purify Liggett 11

INF Ryan Kennell Livonia Churchill 12

INF Jack Crighton St. Mary’s 12

INF Evan Parks Forest Hills Eastern 12

INF Brayden Laverty Midland 12

INF Chase Raymond Standish Sterling 12

INF Tony Hatzigeorgiou Oxford 12

1B Brady Birchmeier New Lothrop 12

1B Mark Konecny Mona Shores 12

OF Parker Picot Rochester Adams 12

OF Jake Dresselhouse St. Mary’s 12

OF Nolan Schubart St. Mary’s 12

OF Gregory Pace Detroit Edison 12

OF Jason Marshall Trenton 12

C Ike Irish St. Mary’s 12

C Carter Campau Bullock Creek 12

C Noah Miller Monroe 11

U David Lally Grand Blanc 12

DIVISION 1 FIRST TEAM

Coach of the Year: Kevin Shubnell, Grosse Pointe North

Position Name School Grade

P Brock Porter St. Mary’s 12

P Tate Farquhar Lakeland 12

P Wyatt Danilowicz TC West 12

P Raymond Perez Woodhaven 12

P Ciaran Caughey St. Mary’s 12

INF Ryan Kennell Livonia Churchill 12

INF Brayden Laverty Midland 12

INF Jack Crighton St. Mary’s 12

INF Cullen Foley Northville 11

INF Tony Hatzigeorgiou Oxford 12

INF Alex Fenkell Birmingham Groves 12

INF Aaron Piasecki Mona Shores 12

1B Mark Konecny Mona Shores 12

1B Blake Grimmer St. Mary’s 11

OF Parker Picot Rochester Adams 11

OF Jake Dresselhouse St. Mary’s 12

OF Nolan Schubart St. Mary’s 12

OF Dante Nori Northville 10

OF Drew Hill Grosse Pointe North 11

C Ike Irish St. Mary’s 12

C Noah Miller Monroe 11

C Brayden McKenna Lapeer 12

U David Lally Grand Blanc 12

DIVISION 1 SECOND TEAM

P Jordan Arseneau Grosse Pointe North 11

P Jaxon Huffman Mona Shores 11

P Carson Byers Mattawan 12

P Evan Waters Lake Orion 12

P Josh Klug Traverse City Central 11

INF Jack Bakus Midland Dow 11

INF Gavin Balius Flushing 12

INF Ayden Vanenkevort Holt 12

INF Evan Wypij S H Stevenson 12

INF Braden Abbott Warren Mott 12

INF Luke Brodde Northville 12

INF Ty Tomlinson Portage Northern 10

1B Jon Ursuy Rochester Adams 12

1B Talon Rowe Mason 12

OF Trevor Laming Kenowa Hills 12

OF Brayden Lacroix Grandville 11

OF Evan Mendoza Holt 12

OF Kooper Etheridge Lakeview 12

OF Peyton Teachworth Lowell 11

C Logan Vansicklen Waterford Kettering 12

C Zach Kucharczyk Lakeview 10

C Evan Larson Brighton 11

U Josh Planko Northville 12

DIVISION 2 FIRST TEAM

Position Name School Grade

P Tommy Szczepanski Essexville Garber 12

P Jacob Pallo Forest Hills Eastern 11

P Daniel Wilcome Cheboygan 12

P Noah Keller Goodrich 12

P Grant Garmin Powers 10

INF Henry Stempky Cheboygan 12

INF Evan Parks Forest Hills Eastern 12

INF Connor Ostrander Edwardsburg 12

INF Cole Wilhelmi DCDS 12

INF Tyler McKinstry Frankenmuth 12

INF Tyler Garza Grosse Ile 12

INF Kyle Remington G.R. Christian 11

1B Bennett Hitzelberger Richmond 12

1B Cody Matuz Fruitport 12

OF Issac Sturgis Powers 10

OF Brenden Cole St. Clair 12

OF Jackson Isaacs G.R. Christian 10

OF Nick Collins East Grand Rapids 11

OF Jason Marshall Trenton 12

C Carter Campau Midland Bullock Creek 12

C Carson Raether Goodrich 10

C Landon Mikel Edwardsburg 12

U Hudson Davenport Richmond 12

DIVISION 2 SECOND TEAM

P Drew Titsworth Frankenmuth 11

P Andrew Young Midland Bullock Creek 11

P Ashton Feenstra Forest Hills Eastern 12

P Aaron Jasiak Parchment 11

P Michael Madrigal Grosse Ile 12

INF Ramsey Bousseau Olivet 11

INF Brant Goodpaster Hamilton 11

INF Jake McNamara Unity Christian 12

INF Jared Kramp St. Clair 12

INF Travis Liford Goodrich 12

INF Mitchell Walters Shepherd 11

DIVISION 2 SECOND TEAM

INF Trent Trierweiler Portland 12

1B Brandon Mann DCDS 12

1B Trevor Raade Zeeland East 10

OF Dayne Reif Frankenmuth 11

OF Trevor Griffiths Lakeshore 11

OF Matt Sambowski Tecumseh 12

OF Alex Owen St. Johns 12

OF Nathan Bell B.C. John Glenn 11

C Brody Krzysiak B.C. John Glenn 11

C Leo Hearn Forest Hills Eastern 12

C Nick Krstich Lamphere 12

U Ryan Rinehart G.R West Catholic 12

DIVISION 3 FIRST TEAM

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Brawley, Buchanan

Position Name School Grade

P Kurt Barr Liggett 12

P Josh Kasner Algonac 10

P Matthew Hoover Buchanan 12

P Charlie Peterson St. Francis 12

P Tyler Sager Chesaning 12

INF Jarren Purify Liggett 11

INF Corbin Larkin Hemlock 12

INF Brock Thelen Pewamo-Westphalia 12

INF Jamier Palmer Brandywine 10

INF Chase Raymond Standish 12

INF Tommy Reid East Jordan 12

INF Cade Preissing Buchanan 11

1B Cam Haiser Meridian 12

1B Brady Birchmeier New Lothrop 12

OF Cole Prout Standish 12

OF Tanner Wirth Pewamo-Westphalia 12

OF Greg Pace Det. Edison 12

OF Matthew Greene Liggett 12

OF Macoy West Buchanan 12

C Murphy Wegner Buchanan 12

C Jake Shelegowski Hemlock 12

C Charlie Kolbiaz Standish 12

U Marwynn Matthews Det. Edison 10

DIVISION 3 SECOND TEAM

P Drew Nurenburg Pewamo-Westphalia 11

P Jake Ickes Coloma 12

P Lincoln Lipinski Onsted 12

P Cole Giesige Whiteford 12

P Aaron Bass Boyne City 12

INF Kyler Larsen Kent City 11

INF Ty Randall Laingsburg 10

INF Trent Hagenbach Valley Lutheran 12

INF William Chye Mason County 11

INF Kaden Jewett Boyne City 12

INF DJ LaBean Pinconning 12

INF Logan Tammerine Whiteford 10

1B Brady McGuigan Manchester 12

1B Keith Juidici Negaunee 11

OF Cam Kelly Gladstone 12

OF Brady Katz Homer 12

OF Keith Smith Det. Edison 12

OF Drew Glavin Buchanan 12

OF Ethan Hall Ithaca 11

C Derek Tomalak Clinton 12

C Oliver Service Liggett 11

C Ben Meyers N. Muskegon 12

U Jordan Belmer New Lothrop 12

DIVISION 4 FIRST TEAM

Coach of the Year: Steve Pickens, Beal City

Position Name School Grade

P Zane Gregg Whitmore Lake 11

P Connor Silka Gabriel Richard 12

P Branden Martin Beal City 12

P Connor Wallace Inland Lakes 10

P Brett Mayer Rudyard 12

INF Alex Didio Whitmore Lake 11

INF Nick Verduzco Kalamazoo Hackett 11

INF Marty Hannon Royal Oak Shrine 12

INF Jack Legree Oakland Christian 12

INF Kaiden Andrews Beal City 12

INF Shane Cook Portland St Pats 12

INF Preston Marlatt Jo-Berg 12

1B Landon Fisher Decatur 11

1B Brayden Haynes Beal City 12

OF Brenden Collins Kalamazoo Hackett 12

OF Trent Rice Cardinal Mooney 11

OF Kyle Sweeney Ubly 12

OF Hunter Miles Beal City 12

OF Alex Cruzan White Cloud 11

C Adam Stefanovski Whitmore Lake 12

C Andrew Confer Decatur 12

C Gus Simon Royal Oak Shrine 12

U Josh Wilson Beal City 10

DIVISION 4 SECOND TEAM

P JJ Manion Kalamazoo Christian 11

P Brandon Bruno Decatur 11

P Owen Pullis Royal Oak Shrine 12

P Wyatt Mosley Dansville 9

P Brayden Simon Portland St Pat. 9

INF Mason Mueller Britton Deerfield 12

INF Parker Smith Decatur 12

INF Sam Liggett West Michigan Christian 12

INF AJ Jones Hillman 11

INF Gavin Bebble Gaylord St Mary 11

INF Dillon Cook Rogers City 12

INF Cam Peterson Rudyard 10

1B EJ Suggitt Rudyard 12

1B Evan Fairbanks Rogers City 11

OF Nico Johnson Britton Deerfield 12

OF Joey Lavigne Plymouth Christian 12

OF Wade Wilson Beal City 12

OF Connor Ciolek Glen Lake 12

OF Tate Besteman Rudyard 12

C Colin Basinski Jo-Berg 11

C Noah Etnyre Plymouth Christian 11

C Chase Pung Fowler 12

U Blake Lutzky Cardinal Mooney 11

