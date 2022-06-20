PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Selections
DREAM TEAM
Coach of the Year: Matt Petry, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Position Name School Grade
P Brock Porter St. Mary’s 12
P Tate Farquhar Lakeland 12
P Wyatt Danilowicz TC West 12
P Noah Keller Goodrich 12
P Tommy Szczepanski Essexville-Garber 12
INF Jarren Purify Liggett 11
INF Ryan Kennell Livonia Churchill 12
INF Jack Crighton St. Mary’s 12
INF Evan Parks Forest Hills Eastern 12
INF Brayden Laverty Midland 12
INF Chase Raymond Standish Sterling 12
INF Tony Hatzigeorgiou Oxford 12
1B Brady Birchmeier New Lothrop 12
1B Mark Konecny Mona Shores 12
OF Parker Picot Rochester Adams 12
OF Jake Dresselhouse St. Mary’s 12
OF Nolan Schubart St. Mary’s 12
OF Gregory Pace Detroit Edison 12
OF Jason Marshall Trenton 12
C Ike Irish St. Mary’s 12
C Carter Campau Bullock Creek 12
C Noah Miller Monroe 11
U David Lally Grand Blanc 12
DIVISION 1 FIRST TEAM
Coach of the Year: Kevin Shubnell, Grosse Pointe North
Position Name School Grade
P Brock Porter St. Mary’s 12
P Tate Farquhar Lakeland 12
P Wyatt Danilowicz TC West 12
P Raymond Perez Woodhaven 12
P Ciaran Caughey St. Mary’s 12
INF Ryan Kennell Livonia Churchill 12
INF Brayden Laverty Midland 12
INF Jack Crighton St. Mary’s 12
INF Cullen Foley Northville 11
INF Tony Hatzigeorgiou Oxford 12
INF Alex Fenkell Birmingham Groves 12
INF Aaron Piasecki Mona Shores 12
1B Mark Konecny Mona Shores 12
1B Blake Grimmer St. Mary’s 11
OF Parker Picot Rochester Adams 11
OF Jake Dresselhouse St. Mary’s 12
OF Nolan Schubart St. Mary’s 12
OF Dante Nori Northville 10
OF Drew Hill Grosse Pointe North 11
C Ike Irish St. Mary’s 12
C Noah Miller Monroe 11
C Brayden McKenna Lapeer 12
U David Lally Grand Blanc 12
DIVISION 1 SECOND TEAM
P Jordan Arseneau Grosse Pointe North 11
P Jaxon Huffman Mona Shores 11
P Carson Byers Mattawan 12
P Evan Waters Lake Orion 12
P Josh Klug Traverse City Central 11
INF Jack Bakus Midland Dow 11
INF Gavin Balius Flushing 12
INF Ayden Vanenkevort Holt 12
INF Evan Wypij S H Stevenson 12
INF Braden Abbott Warren Mott 12
INF Luke Brodde Northville 12
INF Ty Tomlinson Portage Northern 10
1B Jon Ursuy Rochester Adams 12
1B Talon Rowe Mason 12
OF Trevor Laming Kenowa Hills 12
OF Brayden Lacroix Grandville 11
OF Evan Mendoza Holt 12
OF Kooper Etheridge Lakeview 12
OF Peyton Teachworth Lowell 11
C Logan Vansicklen Waterford Kettering 12
C Zach Kucharczyk Lakeview 10
C Evan Larson Brighton 11
U Josh Planko Northville 12
DIVISION 2 FIRST TEAM
Position Name School Grade
P Tommy Szczepanski Essexville Garber 12
P Jacob Pallo Forest Hills Eastern 11
P Daniel Wilcome Cheboygan 12
P Noah Keller Goodrich 12
P Grant Garmin Powers 10
INF Henry Stempky Cheboygan 12
INF Evan Parks Forest Hills Eastern 12
INF Connor Ostrander Edwardsburg 12
INF Cole Wilhelmi DCDS 12
INF Tyler McKinstry Frankenmuth 12
INF Tyler Garza Grosse Ile 12
INF Kyle Remington G.R. Christian 11
1B Bennett Hitzelberger Richmond 12
1B Cody Matuz Fruitport 12
OF Issac Sturgis Powers 10
OF Brenden Cole St. Clair 12
OF Jackson Isaacs G.R. Christian 10
OF Nick Collins East Grand Rapids 11
OF Jason Marshall Trenton 12
C Carter Campau Midland Bullock Creek 12
C Carson Raether Goodrich 10
C Landon Mikel Edwardsburg 12
U Hudson Davenport Richmond 12
DIVISION 2 SECOND TEAM
P Drew Titsworth Frankenmuth 11
P Andrew Young Midland Bullock Creek 11
P Ashton Feenstra Forest Hills Eastern 12
P Aaron Jasiak Parchment 11
P Michael Madrigal Grosse Ile 12
INF Ramsey Bousseau Olivet 11
INF Brant Goodpaster Hamilton 11
INF Jake McNamara Unity Christian 12
INF Jared Kramp St. Clair 12
INF Travis Liford Goodrich 12
INF Mitchell Walters Shepherd 11
DIVISION 2 SECOND TEAM
INF Trent Trierweiler Portland 12
1B Brandon Mann DCDS 12
1B Trevor Raade Zeeland East 10
OF Dayne Reif Frankenmuth 11
OF Trevor Griffiths Lakeshore 11
OF Matt Sambowski Tecumseh 12
OF Alex Owen St. Johns 12
OF Nathan Bell B.C. John Glenn 11
C Brody Krzysiak B.C. John Glenn 11
C Leo Hearn Forest Hills Eastern 12
C Nick Krstich Lamphere 12
U Ryan Rinehart G.R West Catholic 12
DIVISION 3 FIRST TEAM
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Brawley, Buchanan
Position Name School Grade
P Kurt Barr Liggett 12
P Josh Kasner Algonac 10
P Matthew Hoover Buchanan 12
P Charlie Peterson St. Francis 12
P Tyler Sager Chesaning 12
INF Jarren Purify Liggett 11
INF Corbin Larkin Hemlock 12
INF Brock Thelen Pewamo-Westphalia 12
INF Jamier Palmer Brandywine 10
INF Chase Raymond Standish 12
INF Tommy Reid East Jordan 12
INF Cade Preissing Buchanan 11
1B Cam Haiser Meridian 12
1B Brady Birchmeier New Lothrop 12
OF Cole Prout Standish 12
OF Tanner Wirth Pewamo-Westphalia 12
OF Greg Pace Det. Edison 12
OF Matthew Greene Liggett 12
OF Macoy West Buchanan 12
C Murphy Wegner Buchanan 12
C Jake Shelegowski Hemlock 12
C Charlie Kolbiaz Standish 12
U Marwynn Matthews Det. Edison 10
DIVISION 3 SECOND TEAM
P Drew Nurenburg Pewamo-Westphalia 11
P Jake Ickes Coloma 12
P Lincoln Lipinski Onsted 12
P Cole Giesige Whiteford 12
P Aaron Bass Boyne City 12
INF Kyler Larsen Kent City 11
INF Ty Randall Laingsburg 10
INF Trent Hagenbach Valley Lutheran 12
INF William Chye Mason County 11
INF Kaden Jewett Boyne City 12
INF DJ LaBean Pinconning 12
INF Logan Tammerine Whiteford 10
1B Brady McGuigan Manchester 12
1B Keith Juidici Negaunee 11
OF Cam Kelly Gladstone 12
OF Brady Katz Homer 12
OF Keith Smith Det. Edison 12
OF Drew Glavin Buchanan 12
OF Ethan Hall Ithaca 11
C Derek Tomalak Clinton 12
C Oliver Service Liggett 11
C Ben Meyers N. Muskegon 12
U Jordan Belmer New Lothrop 12
DIVISION 4 FIRST TEAM
Coach of the Year: Steve Pickens, Beal City
Position Name School Grade
P Zane Gregg Whitmore Lake 11
P Connor Silka Gabriel Richard 12
P Branden Martin Beal City 12
P Connor Wallace Inland Lakes 10
P Brett Mayer Rudyard 12
INF Alex Didio Whitmore Lake 11
INF Nick Verduzco Kalamazoo Hackett 11
INF Marty Hannon Royal Oak Shrine 12
INF Jack Legree Oakland Christian 12
INF Kaiden Andrews Beal City 12
INF Shane Cook Portland St Pats 12
INF Preston Marlatt Jo-Berg 12
1B Landon Fisher Decatur 11
1B Brayden Haynes Beal City 12
OF Brenden Collins Kalamazoo Hackett 12
OF Trent Rice Cardinal Mooney 11
OF Kyle Sweeney Ubly 12
OF Hunter Miles Beal City 12
OF Alex Cruzan White Cloud 11
C Adam Stefanovski Whitmore Lake 12
C Andrew Confer Decatur 12
C Gus Simon Royal Oak Shrine 12
U Josh Wilson Beal City 10
DIVISION 4 SECOND TEAM
P JJ Manion Kalamazoo Christian 11
P Brandon Bruno Decatur 11
P Owen Pullis Royal Oak Shrine 12
P Wyatt Mosley Dansville 9
P Brayden Simon Portland St Pat. 9
INF Mason Mueller Britton Deerfield 12
INF Parker Smith Decatur 12
INF Sam Liggett West Michigan Christian 12
INF AJ Jones Hillman 11
INF Gavin Bebble Gaylord St Mary 11
INF Dillon Cook Rogers City 12
INF Cam Peterson Rudyard 10
1B EJ Suggitt Rudyard 12
1B Evan Fairbanks Rogers City 11
OF Nico Johnson Britton Deerfield 12
OF Joey Lavigne Plymouth Christian 12
OF Wade Wilson Beal City 12
OF Connor Ciolek Glen Lake 12
OF Tate Besteman Rudyard 12
C Colin Basinski Jo-Berg 11
C Noah Etnyre Plymouth Christian 11
C Chase Pung Fowler 12
U Blake Lutzky Cardinal Mooney 11
