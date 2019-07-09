Online poll
Loading…
Video
Fred Fischer’s home is just south of the Camp Grayling airfield and he said his well tested at 120 ppt for PFAS. He said he grew impatient waiting for military officials to fix the problem, so he installed a full-house filtration system.
This Week's Circulars
Premium Text Ads
Obituaries
passed away Feb. 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, beginning noon, at Saylor Park, 5923 Yuba Park, Williamsburg.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grayling homeowners cope with water contamination
- Police: Hotel Indigo murder-suicide 'a closed case'
- Man faces open murder charge in Boardman Lake slaying
- UPDATE: Police ID local couple in hotel shooting
- Cherry Festival schedule: 07/04/2019
- TCAPS Blueprint provider under investigation
- Man accused of assaulting bartender, ramming police car a Corrections officer
- Man killed crossing U.S. 31 in hit-and-run
- Six years later: Hit-and-run death investigation continues
- Glen Lake principal to resign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.