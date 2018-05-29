TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West's Hannah Smith may have cemented herself as the next great Traverse City distance runner.
Traverse City St. Francis had Holly Bullough, and Sielle Kearney is in the final stages of her Traverse City Central career, but Smith — a freshman — is just getting started, and she made a big statement at Tuesday's 44th annual Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet with her first sub-five-minute mile.
Smith obliterated the rest of the 1600-meter field with a time of 4:57.68, and that was without her greatest competition (Kearney) in the event. Central freshman Avery McLean crossed the finish line some 13 seconds later.
"It's such an accomplishment, and I feel so proud that I was finally able to fulfill my wishes," Smith said. "That has been my goal all season, to break through that five. I've been hovering around it pretty much every single meet. I've had the confidence I could do it, but knowing going into state that I can be under (that time) is amazing."
Asked how she could turn in her best time without her best competition pushing her, Smith said it was also about focusing on 75-second laps.
"I've been playing the paces in my head," she said. "I know if I run 75 seconds each lap, that's a five-minute mile. It's just me racing the clock pretty much.
"All my hard work is paying off, and I'm glad to see that. This winter I pushed myself to the limit doing workouts indoors — swimming and a bunch of cross training and things that have gotten me very anaerobically in shape."
While Smith's individual performance in the 1600 may have shined brightest, Kingsley's Brittany Bowman put together the best all-around performance.
The explosive sophomore won the 100 hurdles (16.07), 300 hurdles (47.02), long jump (16-08.5) and anchored the 4x400 relay team.
The long jump came as a bit of a surprise to Bowman, who said she has struggled recently in the event, yet she set a personal best by seven inches.
"It's honestly been a good day," Bowman said. "The temperature is nice. We were at the MITCA meet Saturday, and I thought it was way too hot. This is perfect temperature.
"I feel really good going into (state finals) Saturday."
Kingsley's Remmi King, Jacie King and Bethany McNair joined Bowman in the relay and winning with a posted a time of 4:09.70.
Benzie Central's Mary Claire Smeltzer (100, 200) swept the shorts sprints, Central's Leah Doezema took top honors in the shot put and discus, Central's Paige Carrigan raced to a win in the 400 and ran a leg in the top 4x100 relay team and St. Francis' Joyana Tarsa took the 800 and ran a leg of the 4x800 relay to round out the multi-event winners.
Smeltzer ran 13.01 in the 100 and 26.86 in the 200. The freshman Doezema threw 36-02 in the shot and 105.04 in the discus. Carrigan ran 1:01.05 in the 400, edging Kingsley's Remmi King by less than a second and joined Mary Armour, Hayley Scollard and Jordan Burnham in the 4x100 (51.89). Tarsa ran 2:20.6 in the 800 and teamed up with Katelyn Duffing, Libby Gorman and Christine Scerbak in the 4x800 relay victory (9:52.56).
Frankfort's Tatum Townsend won the pole vault with 9 feet, 6 inches in the final vault of her sophomore season. She had hoped to match her PR of 9-09 but fell just short.
Her family lineage includes vaulting state champion aunts, uncles and cousins, and will aim for a state finals bid as a junior.
Kearney won her only event of the day in the 3200 with a time of 10:41.37 — nearly an minute and 18 seconds faster than the runner up.
Kingsley's Austyn DeWeese won the high jump with a five-foot leap. TC Central took the 4x200 relay in 1:50.89 beneath the legs of Armour, Burnham, Grace Kipfmueller and Cadie Richey.
For complete results, see scoreboard, page 3B.
