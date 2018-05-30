TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, May 30

COLLEGE GOLF

4:00 — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, team national championship, at Stillwater, Okla., TGC

GOLF

4:30a — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, first round, at Brescia, Italy, TGC

MLB

1:00 — Regional coverage, Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLBN

4:00 — Regional coverage, Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN

6:30 — Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN

NHL PLAYOFFS

8:00 — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Washington at Vegas, NBCSN

RADIO

6:45 — MLB, Los Angeles Angels at Detroit, AM-1310/FM-107.5

TODAY’S LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday, May 30

BASEBALL — Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30; Lake City at Mesick, 4:30.

SOFTBALL — Benzie Central at TC Central, 4:15; Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30; Lake City at Mesick, 4:30.

BOYS GOLF — Regionals (Division 3 at Kalkaska, Grandview GC), 10a.

