TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, May 30
COLLEGE GOLF
4:00 — Men, NCAA Division I Championships, team national championship, at Stillwater, Okla., TGC
GOLF
4:30a — European PGA Tour, Italian Open, first round, at Brescia, Italy, TGC
MLB
1:00 — Regional coverage, Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLBN
4:00 — Regional coverage, Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN
6:30 — Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN
NHL PLAYOFFS
8:00 — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Washington at Vegas, NBCSN
RADIO
6:45 — MLB, Los Angeles Angels at Detroit, AM-1310/FM-107.5
TODAY’S LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday, May 30
BASEBALL — Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30; Lake City at Mesick, 4:30.
SOFTBALL — Benzie Central at TC Central, 4:15; Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30; Lake City at Mesick, 4:30.
BOYS GOLF — Regionals (Division 3 at Kalkaska, Grandview GC), 10a.
