TC Beach Bums pull away late

AVON — Will Kengor led the Traverse City Beach Bums to a series opening victory over the Lake Erie Crushers (10-6) with three doubles.
The Bums (8-8) trailed by one run heading into the ninth inning and pulled out their second-straight win.
The Crushers gained the lead early in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Luke Lowery had an RBI on the day, coming in the fourth inning after Benard and Kengor reached with one out. Lake Erie responded later in the inning to put them up 4-2.
Kengor led off the sixth with his second double of the day and later score on Alexis Rivera’s only hit, a double, and brought the Bums to within one.
With two outs in the ninth Arby Fields walked, then advanced to second by Issac Bernard’s single. Kengor stepped up to the plate and laced his third double over the head of the left fielder, scoring both runners and giving the Bums their first lead of the game.
Kenneth Knudsen earned the win with a perfect eighth inning of work, adding a strikeout, as he improved to 1-0. John Michael Knighton gave up two hits in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the tying run to reach third, but he got the final out for his second save of the season.
